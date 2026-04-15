The Pearl Announces Closure, Shuts Down Fundraiser After Employees Respond

The sudden collapse of The Pearl has left the local LGBTQ+ community reeling amidst a flurry of fraud allegations and internal discord. What began as a plea for financial help has spiraled into a total dissolution of the business, as owners and staff clashed publicly in a dispute over the ethics of a recent $80,000 GoFundMe campaign.

The controversy ignited shortly after the bar announced it would be closing its doors in April due to insurmountable financial pressures, including high rent at its historic Mercury Cafe location and mounting maintenance costs. However, after an overwhelming community response, part owner Dom Garcia launched a GoFundMe to save the space, quickly surpassing its $80,000 goal thanks to an outpouring of community support.

However, the celebration was short-lived. Staff members and shift leads soon took to social media to issue a scathing collective statement, urging donors to report the fundraiser as fraudulent. The workers alleged a chronic lack of transparency, financial mismanagement, and a history of bounced paychecks. They argued that the funds were not part of a sustainable plan to keep the business open but were instead a “last-ditch” effort that lacked accountability.

In the wake of the staff post, Garcia announced that the business would not only close but dissolve its LLC immediately, rendering any further operation illegal. Garcia claimed they were blindsided by the staff’s public stance and defended the fundraiser as a genuine attempt to protect 30-plus queer jobs and maintain a sacred space for the community. Despite these intentions, the pushback from the very people who kept the bar running proved insurmountable.

Adding to the tension were separate allegations involving co-owner Ashlee Cassity’s reported ties to an anti-LGBTQ church, an association she later addressed by stating she was unaware of the organization’s stances at the time she recorded a testimony video for them. She claimed that although she is a Christian, she no longer associates with this church and has since found a church that is affirming.

Between the internal labor disputes and the cultural friction, the owners ultimately decided to refund all $83,000 raised through GoFundMe. The Pearl’s immediate shuttering serves as a somber case study in the fragility of mission-driven spaces, proving that community trust is just as vital as financial capital for survival.