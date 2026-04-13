The Community Rallies to Keep The Pearl’s Doors Open

The Denver queer community was hit with devastating news this past week when The Pearl, the lesbian bar and arts venue that took over the historic Mercury Cafe space just last year, announced it would be closing its doors. However, recent developments point to The Pearl being safe for a few more months thanks to overwhelming fundraiser support.

In a somber Instagram post, owners Ashlee Cassity and Dom Garcia shared that April would be their final month of operation, citing the overwhelming financial burden of maintaining the massive, aging building at 2199 California Street.

“We have worked tirelessly to find solutions and do everything in our power to avoid this conclusion,” the owners wrote in their initial announcement. “Unfortunately, we are just not in a position to continue with our doors open while also ensuring our staff and beloved performers, entertainers, djs, and event producers are properly compensated.”

The struggle to keep the venue afloat is a familiar story for the location. The Mercury Cafe, a legendary Denver institution for over 50 years, faced similar financial hardships before Cassity and Garcia stepped in to lease the building in March 2025. Despite their efforts to preserve the “Merc’s” eclectic spirit while adding new sapphic and queer-focused programming, the high operating costs—including a $20,000 monthly rent and $60,000 in property taxes—proved to be a major hurdle.

As co-owner Ashlee Cassity tells Westword, the team often found themselves “putting all of the money that we make back into the building so that it can stay up to code.” Landlord Danny Newman echoes the sentiment, noting that “Denver conspires against anything interesting or unique right now,” referring to the rising costs of doing business in a “difficult neighborhood.”

However, the announcement of the closure sparked an immediate and powerful reaction from the community. Refusing to lose the state’s only dedicated lesbian bar—one of only about 30 left in the entire country—supporters took to social media to demand a way to help. In response, Garcia launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “Save The Pearl: A Sacred Space for Our Community.”

The response was swift. In just days, the community raised nearly $80,000, surpassing the immediate goal needed to cover back rent and payroll. This surge of support has officially bought the venue more time, with the owners announcing that the funds will allow them to keep the doors open at least through June.

“We can’t lose another space,” Garcia says. “We’re one of maybe 30 (lesbian bars) left in the country, the only one in the state of Colorado and probably the neighboring states, and the community wants us to keep going.”

While the fundraiser has provided a vital lifeline, the long-term future of The Pearl remains uncertain. The owners hope that staying open through Pride month in late June will provide the momentum—and perhaps the interest of a “silent investor” or “angel donor”—necessary to secure a permanent future.

Overall, comments on social media have been positive in support of The Pearl, though some have pushed to know what future plans will ensure the space will be saved to survive and thrive in the future. Garcia assures OFM that after immediate needs are meet, they will look at longevity.

“The plan is to allocate GoFundMe funds to our payroll and then go back rent so that can push us through until pride, and then we will reassess.”

“Our staff says that they are fighting til the end. All of us owners and staff are going to fight as hard as we can. We hate asking for help, but it’s so evident the community wants and needs this space and they really showed out for us.”

For now, the lights at 2199 California Street will stay on, serving as a testament to the resilience of Denver’s queer community and their refusal to let another queer space disappear without a fight.

Image courtesy of social media