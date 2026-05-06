Celebrating 20 Seasons of the Ultimate Drag Competition

The Ultimate Drag Competition (UDC) stands as Denver’s premier drag showcase, hosted at Tracks Denver Nightclub. Since its founding in 2008 by Ginger (Douglas) Sexton, the competition has served as a launching pad for performers who have gone on to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race, including Nina Flowers, Yvie Oddly, and Willow Pill—most recently adding Season 18 runner-up Nini Coco to its growing legacy. Reflecting on that early era, Flowers shares, “It was a beautiful chapter, and I’m proud of what it became.” UDC continues to cement its reputation as a vital stepping-stone within the drag community.

Ginger Douglas said she created the Ultimate Queen Contest for a younger generation, explaining, “Back then, there weren’t many venues that would let just anyone perform.” She reflected on how much has changed since then: With shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race rising in popularity and Nina Flowers representing Denver on its very first season, the city quickly gained national attention. After two years of online voting for Logo TV’s Ultimate Queen contest, Denver swept the competition—Felony Misdemeanor was crowned first, and Douglas herself placed second. “The Mile High City was all the buzz with drag,” she says, “and rightfully so.”

Since 2018, Buddy Bravo has served as the competition’s DJ, collaborating closely with top contestants to produce original tracks while offering weekly feedback ahead of each performance. The judging panel includes Kelela C. StaxXx, Mariah Spanic, and Bootzy Edwards Collynz, alongside a rotating guest judge.

Now in its 20th season, the competition is reaching a fever pitch as it heads into its finale. This year’s finalists represent a dynamic mix of emerging talent and seasoned performers:

Slyce StaxXx is the newest addition to the infamous StaxXx Navy. Having only begun performing drag in April 2025, she has quickly built a reputation through sheer presence and fearless creativity. True to the StaxXx name, Slyce delivers high-energy performances and bold, unapologetic choices that make her impossible to ignore.

is the newest addition to the infamous StaxXx Navy. Having only begun performing drag in April 2025, she has quickly built a reputation through sheer presence and fearless creativity. True to the StaxXx name, Slyce delivers high-energy performances and bold, unapologetic choices that make her impossible to ignore. Miss Jewdy , hailing from Greeley, has been a standout since the very beginning of the competition. Performing since 2022, she brings both confidence and intention to the stage. As a member of the Mei family under drag mother Zimmorah Mei, she blends classic drag influences with a modern edge, crafting performances that feel both polished and self-assured.

, hailing from Greeley, has been a standout since the very beginning of the competition. Performing since 2022, she brings both confidence and intention to the stage. As a member of the Mei family under drag mother Zimmorah Mei, she blends classic drag influences with a modern edge, crafting performances that feel both polished and self-assured. Cobra , another fresh face, also began performing in April 2025. Originally from Northern Mexico, she incorporates her cultural heritage into every performance, bringing authenticity and depth to the stage. Even without understanding the language, audiences can feel the emotion through her movement and presence. Adopted by Mirage Delamor, Cobra channels 1970s glamour with the allure of a classic showgirl—an approach that has carried her to the finale.

, another fresh face, also began performing in April 2025. Originally from Northern Mexico, she incorporates her cultural heritage into every performance, bringing authenticity and depth to the stage. Even without understanding the language, audiences can feel the emotion through her movement and presence. Adopted by Mirage Delamor, Cobra channels 1970s glamour with the allure of a classic showgirl—an approach that has carried her to the finale. Torey V. DeMarco-Douglas enters as one of the more experienced competitors, having begun her drag career in 2021 and joining the DeMarco-Douglas family in 2023. Known for her fierce, boundary-pushing style, she refuses to be confined to a single aesthetic—delivering pop princess glamour one night and something darker, even visceral, the next. With bold looks and unpredictable performances, Torey guarantees a fully realized, unapologetic experience.

enters as one of the more experienced competitors, having begun her drag career in 2021 and joining the DeMarco-Douglas family in 2023. Known for her fierce, boundary-pushing style, she refuses to be confined to a single aesthetic—delivering pop princess glamour one night and something darker, even visceral, the next. With bold looks and unpredictable performances, Torey guarantees a fully realized, unapologetic experience. Camille Leone has been active in the Denver drag scene since January 2023, bringing an artistic sensibility to her work through uniquely crafted looks and designs. Though quieter at the start of the season, her growth has been undeniable, marking her as one to watch. A member of the Haus of Plant under drag mother Potted Plant, Camille has stepped confidently into the spotlight.

The winner of UDC will receive a $1,500 cash prize, a guaranteed six-month residency with Drag Nation at Tracks, and a custom crown by Fierce Drag Jewels—the same designer behind crowns featured on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

On May 7 at Tracks Denver Nightclub, the finalists will take the stage one last time, battling for the crown in this landmark twentieth season and staking their claim among the queens who have helped shape Denver’s drag legacy.

Photo by Kaptain Inherpants