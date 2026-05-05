Brandon Mumma, Jax Gratton’s Alleged Killer, Released on Bond

The long and painful search for accountability in the death of Jax Gratton, a beloved transgender hairdresser, reached a significant milestone following the indictment of the last person known to see her alive. Brandon David Mumma has been formally charged by a Jefferson and Gilpin County grand jury on two counts: tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence. Now he has been released, allegedly due to bail being met.

The charges follow a harrowing investigation that began when Gratton went missing in April 2025, only for her body to be discovered two months later in a narrow, inaccessible space between buildings on West Colfax Avenue.

According to the indictment, Mumma and Gratton entered an office space at 9655 W. Colfax on April 15, 2025. Investigations revealed that Gratton was under the influence of GHB and was physically struggling, reportedly snoring and vomiting. Despite her clear distress, Mumma and another individual allegedly left her alone for several hours. Security footage later showed Mumma returning to the building and subsequently moving his car and disposing of trash bags in a dumpster. While Mumma initially theorized to investigators that Gratton might have fallen while trying to smoke on a neighboring roof, the indictment alleges a far more deliberate attempt to hide her body and scrub the scene of evidence to avoid police scrutiny.

The legal proceedings have taken a frustrating turn for those seeking justice; as of May 4, Brandon David Mumma has been bonded out of custody. As of the time of this reporting, this has been confirmed via the following sreenshot, provided by Jax’s mother, Cherilynne Gratton-Camis:

Gratton-Camis expanded in a facebook comment that the following are the terms of his release:

“Pts, No Weapons, Monitored Sobriety – Both Alc and Drugs, Gps Prior To Bonding, Surrender Passport And Do Not Leave Co, Relinquish Firearms And Do Not Live In A Place With Firearms, Comply With M/H Treatment.”

This development serves as a stark reminder of the uphill battle faced by the families of victims in the legal system, particularly when those victims are trans. For Gratton-Camis, the journey has been one of transformation and fierce advocacy. She has become a pillar of strength for the community, refusing to let her daughter’s memory fade into the background.

Reflecting on the journey so far in light of this recent news, Gratton-Camis says: “My loss has been my gain. My purpose. Jax life was not in vain. She taught this Mom how to fight and follow the evidence. How to lean on complete strangers and never listen to liars. Be in the room you weren’t invited to. Always speak the truth. And be BRAVE!”

While the charges against Mumma are for tampering rather than direct homicide, the fact that he has just been released is still incredibly concerning. The community continues to watch the case closely, standing by the family as they navigate the complexities of a system that has, for too long, overlooked the lives of transgender women.