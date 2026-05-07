Department of Justice Offering Bonus for Anti-Trans Lawyers

The Department of Justice has signaled a disturbing new phase in its crusade against the LGBTQ+ community by dangling a $25,000 “signing bonus” to recruit lawyers willing to defend discriminatory anti-trans legislation. This financial incentive is not merely a recruitment tool; it is a taxpayer-funded bounty designed to attract litigators who are willing to facilitate the government’s systematic rollback of healthcare and civil protections for transgender youth. By placing a premium on positions dedicated to targeting vulnerable populations, the DOJ is effectively institutionalizing transphobia within the federal legal apparatus.

The department’s desperation is evident in its struggle to maintain staffing levels following a mass exodus of career civil servants. To counter this “lawyer staffing crisis,” the agency is now prioritizing the hire of individuals specifically to bolster offices tasked with dismantling gender-affirming care. According to reports, “The new vacancy postings offer signing bonuses of $25,000 for lawyers hired in offices that are investigating youth transgender treatments.” This targeted recruitment serves as a clarion call for ideologically driven anti-trans activists to join the federal government, arming them with the resources of the state to push a harmful, exclusionary agenda.

Furthermore, the DOJ has compromised its own professional standards to ensure these seats are filled quickly, having recently “revoked its long-standing requirement that newly hired prosecutors have at least one year of experience practicing law.” This move opens the door for inexperienced, partisan actors to wield immense power over the lives of transgender citizens. To further sweeten the deal for those willing to participate in this legal assault, the department is providing “a retention incentive allowance that will range between $60 and $220 every pay period.”

This initiative represents a dangerous escalation in the use of federal power to marginalize a specific group of people. By incentivizing the legal defense of prejudice, the DOJ is not just seeking employees; it is seeking mercenaries for a culture war. Advocates warn that these bonuses will populate the justice system with individuals dedicated to a regressive vision of civil rights. It is a cynical use of public funds that demands immediate and forceful pushback from anyone committed to the principles of equality and human dignity. The message from the DOJ is clear: There is a high price on the rights of trans people, and they are willing to pay it.