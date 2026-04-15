Pride Flag to Remain Up at Stonewall

The symbolic heartbeat of the global LGBTQ+ liberation movement, the Stonewall National Monument, has secured a historic victory for visibility and truth. Following a brief but contentious effort by the Trump administration to remove the Pride flag from federal lands, the government has reached a court-enforced settlement to restore the banner, ensuring it flies permanently at the site of the 1969 uprising.

The conflict began in February 2025 when the National Park Service (NPS) removed the rainbow flag, citing a new Interior Department policy that restricted federal flagpoles to displaying only the U.S. and POW/MIA flags. However, the community and its allies recognized this not as a mere bureaucratic adjustment, but as a calculated act of erasure. The move followed a series of executive actions aimed at rolling back LGBTQ+ protections, including the removal of the terms “transgender” and “queer” from the monument’s official website.

In response, a coalition including the Gilbert Baker Foundation, Village Preservation, and Equality New York, represented by Lambda Legal, filed suit. They argued that the administration’s own policy contained an exemption for flags providing “historical context”—a criteria the Pride flag meets perhaps more than any other symbol at Stonewall. The legal challenge highlighted a glaring double standard, noting that while the Pride flag was targeted, the administration had not taken similar steps to ban Confederate imagery in other federal contexts.

The settlement, announced in April 2026, is a resounding vindication for advocates who refused to let their history be silenced. Under the agreement, the NPS must rehang the flag within seven days and maintain it in perpetuity. The flag will fly officially on the federal flagpole, positioned just below the American flag, cementing its status as an integral piece of the American story.

This reversal is more than a legal “climb-down;” it is a testament to the resilience of a community that has spent decades fighting for the right to exist in public spaces. By ensuring the rainbow flag remains at Stonewall, advocates have sent a clear message: The history of LGBTQ+ people is not a partisan “choice” to be toggled on and off by changing administrations, but a permanent and essential part of the nation’s heritage. In the very place where the modern movement was born, the colors of pride will continue to fly, offering a beacon of hope and a refusal to be erased.