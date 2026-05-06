Alex Consani Breaks Barriers as First Trans Woman on Met Gala Host Committee

The 2026 Met Gala, centered on the theme “Costume Art,” will be remembered not only for its avant-garde displays of “Fashion Is Art” but for a significant milestone in representation. Supermodel Alex Consani is making history as the first transgender woman to serve on the Met Gala host committee, a role that places her at the helm of fashion’s most exclusive evening alongside industry titans and co-chairs like Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Consani’s presence on the committee marks a rapid ascent for the 22-year-old, who made her Met debut only one year prior. Reflecting on the gravity of the appointment while walking the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Consani describes the achievement as “a big moment.” In an interview during the Vogue livestream, she expresses the weight of her new leadership role, stating, “It’s a really special moment for me being the first trans woman to co-chair the Met. I’m the first trans woman hosting the Met. It feels really powerful to be here and to take up space in a room that’s meant so much to fashion history.”

Her look for the evening was as historic as her title. Collaborating with Gucci’s creative director, Demna, Consani wore a custom ensemble inspired by Sandro Botticelli’s 15th-century masterpiece Primavera. The outfit featured a dramatic performance reveal, transitioning from a white faille cape to a nude tulle corseted bustier and a voluminous skirt adorned with black feathers. “At the fitting for his first show, we had a conversation about what I wanted, and he was really, really receptive to making it happen,” Consani says. “The best way to describe it is white swan to black swan. You feel as if it’s a piece of armor that changes you for the better.”

Beyond the aesthetics, Consani utilizes her platform to discuss the intersection of identity and the physical form. “I think, for me, the body obviously means something very specific to me as a trans woman,” she tells Vogue. “I think that it has always kind of been a point of conversation for others, but I think to reclaim that, and really find what makes me feel beautiful as an individual, and makes me feel supported and loved, is quite, quite special.”

She also emphasizes the importance of the community that helped her reach this pinnacle of the fashion world. “I have a lot of support at home. I have a lot of support from my friends who I’ve made an important part of my life. That’s what it’s about, making sure you surround yourself with people that love you,” she says. As she lookes toward the future of the industry, her mission remains clear: “I’m just really grateful to be a part of it and hopefully set the conversation around expression and our bodies.”

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