A new entrant in the telecommunications industry is sparking debate by blending cellular service with strict Christian censorship. Radiant Mobile, a Christian-focused mobile phone network that launched recently, has positioned itself as a “faith-focused mobile service” designed to protect users from what it deems harmful digital environments. Operating as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) on T-Mobile’s infrastructure, the company differentiates itself not through its signal strength, but through its aggressive content filtering policies that specifically target LGBTQ+ information.

The company’s mission is rooted in a desire to create a digital space aligned with conservative Christian values. Radiant Mobile utilizes technology from the Israeli cybersecurity firm Allot to implement its restrictions, marking what is believed to be the first mobile plan specifically engineered to block LGBTQ+ content.

Paul Fisher, the founder of Radiant Mobile, has been explicit about the network’s ideological boundaries. In a previous interview with MIT Technology Review, Fisher stated his intent to create a service that is “void of LGBT” and “void of trans.” He further defended the company’s right to curate its users’ experiences, asserting, “We are going to create, and we think we have every right to do so, an environment that is Jesus-centric.”

This filtering extends beyond just blocking adult websites or explicit pornography. According to the company’s website, the network aims to restrict access to “harmful content,” a category in which it explicitly includes LGBTQ+ material. This involves blocking access to specific webpages on more general sites if they contain queer-related content. Furthermore, the service offers robust parental controls that allow account holders to block entire platforms, such as TikTok, and prevent the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) that children might otherwise use to bypass these digital barriers.

While the company markets these features as a tool for parental protection, mental health advocates have raised significant concerns. Experts note that for many LGBTQ+ youth, especially those in unsupportive environments, the internet is a vital lifeline for finding community and support. By categorizing such resources as “harmful,” critics argue that Radiant Mobile may be isolating vulnerable individuals. Furthermore, we have questions about adults who feel the need to use a network that blocks certain content, instead of simply having the willpower to avoid said content.

Despite these concerns, Radiant Mobile continues to expand its reach by recruiting Christian influencers nationwide to promote a cellular experience defined as much by what it excludes as what it provides.