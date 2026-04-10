Why the Federal ‘Don’t Say Trans’ Bill is an Assault on Student Safety

A dangerous new legislative effort is making its way through the House of Representatives, threatening to export the most restrictive state-level censorship to every public school in the nation. H.R. 7661, misleadingly titled the “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act,” is not a shield for students; rather, it is a federalized weapon designed to erase the existence of transgender people from the educational landscape.

Introduced by GOP Representative Mary Miller, the bill seeks to leverage federal funding to force schools into compliance with a narrow, exclusionary agenda. By defining “sexually oriented material” to include anything involving “gender dysphoria or ‘transgenderism,'” the legislation effectively labels the mere existence of transgender individuals as inherently inappropriate. As advocates have noted, this means a book does not need to contain sexual themes to be banned; a simple story about a transgender teenager navigating life could be stripped from library shelves.

The consequences of such a mandate are staggering. Beyond books, the bill’s broad language threatens to dismantle vital support systems. According to reports, the measure is “broad enough to affect anti-bullying resources, counseling materials, transgender student support groups, and Gay-Straight Alliance programming.” For LGBTQ+ youth, who already face higher rates of bullying and mental health struggles, these programs are often a literal lifeline. Removing them is not “protection”—it is state-sanctioned isolation.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, has rightfully condemned the bill as a “federalized culture war weapon dressed up as child protection.” Ellis emphasizes the fundamental danger of this overreach, stating, “Banning books that reflect our lives and stories is an attack on everyone’s family and freedoms.” She further argues that “H.R. 7661 is a massive overreach by Rep. Mary Miller and right-wing politicians to force their narrow agenda into local communities.”

Educational environments should be spaces of curiosity and empathy, not censorship and fear. As Ellis concludes, “Books help us understand ourselves and each other, and make our schools, communities, and country safer, stronger, and more successful. It’s past time to turn the page on the book ban era. LGBTQ Americans belong in our schools and libraries, and everywhere.”

Protecting our children means ensuring every student—including those who are transgender—feels seen, safe, and supported. H.R. 7661 attempts to erase our community from the classroom.