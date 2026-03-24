UN Votes Against Transphobic Definition of Gender

The 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) concluded in a manner few diplomats expected, with the United States standing in unprecedented diplomatic isolation. What began as a standard review of global gender equality benchmarks quickly devolved into a high-stakes ideological battle that threatened to upend decades of international legal precedent.

The crux of the controversy centered on a resolution introduced by the U.S. delegation that sought to strictly define gender as the biological sex of men and women determined at birth. This proposal aimed to strip the term of its long-standing sociological definition—which acknowledges the roles, behaviors, and identities that society considers appropriate for individuals—and replace it with a rigid, binary biological framework.

U.S. representatives argued that “ambiguous gender ideology” was being used to infringe upon the rights of biological women and girls. However, human rights advocates and the vast majority of member states warned that such a shift would effectively dismantle decades of progress by systematically erasing transgender and nonbinary individuals from the protection of international human rights treaties.

The tension reached a boiling point on March 19 when Belgium, speaking on behalf of the European Union, took the rare step of introducing a “no-action motion.” This procedural maneuver is often referred to as the “nuclear option” in UN diplomacy because it seeks to permanently shelf a proposal without a vote on its merits. It proved to be a resounding blow to the U.S. position.

The motion passed 23 to 3, with several nations choosing to abstain rather than support the U.S. effort. This breakdown of consensus was historic, as for the first time in 70 years, the CSW was unable to adopt its final “Agreed Conclusions” by consensus. The document was forced to a formal vote, highlighting the deep rift between Washington and its traditional allies.

The final tally saw the conclusions pass 37 to 1, leaving the United States as the lone “no” vote. This stunning moment highlighted how isolated the U.S. had become, even from developing nations that viewed the U.S. stance as an unnecessary distraction from the session’s primary goals of economic empowerment and poverty reduction for women globally.

The fallout was immediate, with human rights organizations describing the atmosphere as electric. Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, noted that the rejection was a victory for the integrity of the UN itself. She stated that the vote sent a powerful signal that global commitments still matter and that attempts to turn back the clock on gender justice would meet a wall of collective resistance.

The conclusion of CSW70 serves as a landmark moment in international law, reaffirming that human rights are universal and must remain inclusive of all identities. By rejecting the attempt to narrow the definition of gender, the commission ensured that international protections remain intact, sending a clear message that the effort to erase these rights stops here.