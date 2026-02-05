Los Pollos TV Receives Backlash Over Now-Deleted Tweet About ICE

Internet personality Los Pollos TV received backlash for a tweet warning others not to protest ICE and to “mind their own business.”

Los Pollos TV, or Louis Sammartino, is a streamer and content creator known for filming NBA 2 K videos. Unfortunately, he is now controversial for his now-deleted tweet regarding the polarizing immigration agents.

The streamer tweeted a scroll of text cautioning others about the hurt they could face with ICE.

“People listen stop listening to people on the internet lying to you saying we’re being invaded and it’s Nazis and these aren’t real cops or whatever tf,” the tweet says. “Because those people are directly getting people fucking killed.”

In this segment, one can understand the creator pleading with others not put their lives at risk when protesting ICE. A couple of months ago, in Durango, Colorado, hundreds of innocent yet courageous people protested outside of an ICE building for the release of Fernando Jaramillo-Solano and his two children. As a result, the protesters were pepper-sprayed, attacked with rubber bullets, and dragged out of the way when leaving their building. People were hurt and could have been killed. The creator is correct—Protesting can get us killed. But what the creator says next undoes that logic completely.

“You’re just making more and more people that are slow think they need to go out and try to fight these people that are just doing their job. It doesn’t matter how you feel America voted for this.”

Social media grammar aside, ICE is just “doing its job,” and it doesn’t matter how we feel because America voted for it. Really? Did it matter when rebel Storme DeLaverie fought during the Stonewall Uprising for the gay rights movement in 1969? Did it matter when Susan B. Anthony fought for women’s right to vote during the 1850s, even though she didn’t live to see it through? Yes, it does matter. The two aforementioned heroes, even the ICE protesters, all had a choice to fight for their opinion to be heard instead of standing idle. That’s more than what can be said for many Americans watching our country falter.

Another content creator had an opinion to share—Anthony Fantano, the internet’s busiest music nerd and YouTuber, shared the tweet on a YouTube post with a brief yet concise caption: “loser” with a middle-finger emoji adjacent to an ice cube. The YouTube comments swiftly supported this response.

One commenter wrote: “‘You can peacefully protest …’ No you can’t. The powers that be have made that clear.” “Bro at the whole fucking boot,” another posted.

This story is yet another example of an internet personality posting ignorant comments about ICE with no awareness of our country in the present day. We will continue to share these stories as lessons, remembrance, and history of how we overcame these unfortunate trials and tribulations. Let us all hope to see growth from this.