Trans Golfer Hailey Davison Sues After Golf Associations Ban Her from Competing

Hailey Davidson, a transgender golfer, has filed a lawsuit after a 2024 policy change prohibited her participation in the U.S. Women’s Open qualifier.

The Policy

The United States Golf Association (USGA), and the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) announced the change in policy in 2024, citing that any trans woman who went through “male puberty” would not be allowed to compete in elite competitions.

The change was seemingly in response to uproar at the time over Davidson’s participation in the women’s golf category. 275 golfers sent a letter to LPGA voicing concern that out of the 194 players competing, one of them was transgender. With the policy at the time, Davidson was allowed to compete despite the letter.

The specifications were incredibly specific, not only requiring that players who had been assigned male at birth must not have gone through “male” puberty, but it requires, as well, for the player’s testosterone levels to have remained below 2.5 nmol/L since the beginning of their transition. The specificity of the policy left little doubt about who was being targeted; Davidson transitioned in her early 20s.

At the announcement of the policy, Davidson spoke out about her disappointment and refusal to give up the sport.

The Lawsuit

On March 19, Davidson filed the lawsuit in New Jersey, naming the USGA, the LPGA, as well as three LPGA officials in the alleged unlawful ban.

The suit seeks unspecific damages, under the claim that the policy effectively bans transgender women from elite golf. Many states have currently banned gender-affirming care before puberty, with health organizations warning against it as well. These restrictions to gender-affirming care make it impossible for transgender women to meet the policy’s new qualifications.

New Jersey law prohibits discrimination based on gender identity, and Davidson was prohibited from competing in the U.S. Women’s Open qualifier held in New Jersey.

Davidson makes the claim in the suit that the policy was deliberately made to bar her from competing. “Both organizations exerted an incredible amount of control over Hailey’s ability to play the game she loved and her personal medical information in an effort to unlawfully control her participation in women’s golf” claims the lawsuit.

Davidson’s suit is a stance against the continual attacks on transgender people throughout the country. The bigots will not be allowed to erase the trans community.

Photo courtesy of social media.