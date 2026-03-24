Prop 109 Could Keep Trans Athletes Participating

Come November, Colorado voters will decide on a policy similar to ones appearing across the nation banning trans athletes from participating in school sports. Initiative #109 is being mislabeled as “Male and Female Participation in School Sports,” a title that may not fully reflect its impact. This raises concerns about whether voters will have the clear, honest information they need when making their decision. That’s why community education is so important right now.

Policies like this deserve careful attention and, when necessary, protest. Excluding a specific group of people from participation is the very kind of division we’ve worked to overcome in so many other areas of society. Targeting youth in this way does not strengthen communities it weakens them. It sends a message that some kids are less deserving of belonging than others. In many rural areas, school sports are the heart of the community. Teams bring people together, and players are often local role models. For a transgender student especially one who may not feel safe being fully open policies like this could be deeply isolating and even harmful.

As Coloradans, we have a responsibility to stand together in unity and uphold values of fairness and inclusion. No one deserves to have opportunities taken away because of a law that singles them out. Mardi Moore, CEO of Rocky Mountain Equality, put it this way: “This measure is not rooted in Colorado values. It’s about bullying little kids and taking opportunities away from a handful of people.”

Young people are still developing their sense of identity and belonging. Experiencing rejection from peers, institutions, or even family can have lasting effects on mental health and confidence. For some, sports are more than just games; they’re a safe space, an outlet, and a place to feel safe and seen. Taking that away adds another layer of stress that many kids aren’t mentally capable of coping with.

Kurt Weaver, COO of You Can Play, an organization promoting inclusion in sports, explains it well in his words “Sports have always been about more than competition. They’re about belonging, growth, and the lessons that only come from being part of a team. When we draw lines around who gets to participate, we diminish the sport itself and the communities built around it.”

At its core, this conversation is about belonging. Either we create spaces where all young people can participate and grow, or we risk creating environments where some feel they don’t belong at all.

Rocky Mountain Equality is actively working through the Hands Off Colorado campaign to educate voters, organize communities, and build coalitions with educators, parents, and faith groups. You can get involved by staying informed, supporting advocacy efforts, and showing up for your community whether that’s through conversations, events, or simple acts of kindness; in moments like these, even small actions matter. One act of support can make a lasting difference in a young person’s life.

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