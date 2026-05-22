Explaining $1.5 Trillion Like Americans Can’t Understand It

On May 14, Pete Hegseth did what the current regime is prone to doing and went on social media, posting a cartoon depicting his new plan. Hegseth posted a cartoon that would take you back to elementary school when the teacher showed you a Bill Nye episode to dumb down the information.

During his time on Fox News, Hegseth consistently belittled former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden about the national debt, and now our Secretary of War has taken a shovel to make room for a 1.5 trillon dollar debt, or, as he put it, “The 1.5 trillion dollar investment is a DOWN PAYMENT …” though it was never looked at as a “investement” when it was Biden or Obama. The cartoon depicts Biden as the reason for factories closing down. President Trump so far has added 7.8 trillion to the national debt, whereas Biden added 8.4 trillion throughout both of his terms.

The newly acquired 1.5 trillion-dollar debt does not include the war in Iran. That will only increase the nation’s debt while President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth continue to blame the previous administrations for our debt.

Trump is ranked third for the highest increase in the national debt under a president. Still, unlike George W. Bush and Abraham Lincoln, Trump didn’t oversee a civil war or two foreign conflicts. The current national debt is equivalent to giving every citizen a $26,000 debt increase. This is another example of false promises that the president promised that are not being seen through, but instead are the opposite of what was promised.

We continue to pay for the war in Iran that was started on the pretenses of them being a nuclear threat, when Hegseth himself had said earlier in the year that the Iranian nuclear program was “completely obliterated.” Hegseth stands behind the war, saying “(Iran) had not given up their nuclear ambitions.” https://twitter.com/SecWar/status/2054920323233980635

Photo courtesy of social media