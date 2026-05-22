NBA Trailblazer and Inclusivity Pioneer Jason Collins Dies at 47 After Battle with Brain Cancer

Jason Collins, the historic center who broke barriers as the first openly gay active athlete in major North American team sports, has died at the age of 47 following a courageous battle with Stage 4 glioblastoma. The 13-year NBA veteran passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home surrounded by his loved ones. The devastating news was shared in a statement released through the NBA by his family, who reflected on the immense bravery he demonstrated throughout his health battle and his entire life.

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” his family says. “Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.”

Collins initially shared his aggressive brain cancer diagnosis with the public after noticing a decline in his short-term memory and experiencing persistent brain fog, prompting a CT scan at UCLA. True to the competitive nature that defined his athletic career, Collins approached the diagnosis with the same grit he used to guard the league’s most dominant centers. In a first-person essay published by ESPN, Collins recalled the terrifying timeline doctors gave him if he left the tumor untreated.

“As an athlete, you learn not to panic in moments like this. These are the cards I’ve been dealt. To me it’s like, ‘Shut up and go play against Shaq.’ You want the challenge? This is the challenge. And there is no bigger challenge in basketball than going up against prime Shaquille O’Neal, and I’ve done that,” Collins wrote. Seeking every possible avenue to defeat the disease, he traveled to Singapore this past winter to undergo experimental treatments not yet authorized in the United States. The therapy was initially effective enough to allow him to return home, spend meaningful time with his family, attend the NBA All-Star Weekend events in Los Angeles, and visit his alma mater, Stanford University.

A standout player for Stanford under coach Mike Montgomery, Collins set a school record by making nearly 61% of his shots during his collegiate career. “It’s a sad day for all of us associated with Stanford basketball when we lose one of the program’s greats,” Montgomery says, remembering the 7-foot center’s imposing presence and kind spirit. Collins was subsequently selected 18th overall in the first round of the 2001 NBA draft by the Houston Rockets before being traded to the New Jersey Nets. Over a career spanning 735 regular-season games, he suited up for the Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, and Washington Wizards.

Collins cemented his legacy in April 2013 when he chose to share his truth in a landmark cover story for Sports Illustrated. “I’m a 34-year-old NBA center. I’m Black and I’m gay,” he famously wrote. Reflecting later on the decision to live authentically, Collins explained to ESPN, “When I chose to come out, there was no scandal or anything. This was like, I feel that I am good enough to play in the NBA and by the way, I’m gay. Just so everyone knows cards on the table, this is where I am.”

Following his announcement, Collins returned to the court for a final 22-game stint with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2013-14 season, proudly showing the world that an openly gay man belongs in an NBA locker room. “My message to other athletes, period, is just be yourself,” Collins said after his first game back. “Never be afraid or ashamed or have any fear to be your true authentic self.”

The basketball community has poured out its grief and admiration for Collins, noting that his contributions extended far past his defensive positioning and screen-setting. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver praised Collins’ dedication to making the sport a safer place for everyone, noting that he “exemplified outstanding leadership and professionalism throughout his 13-year NBA career and in his dedicated work as an NBA Cares Ambassador.”

The National Basketball Players Association echoed this sentiment, stating they are “proud to call Jason one of our own” and emphasizing that “his courage shattered barriers, making him a global beacon of hope for the LGBTQ+ community.” Collins is survived by his husband, Brunson Green, whom he married in May 2025; his parents, Portia and Paul Collins; and his identical twin brother, Jarron Collins, a fellow Stanford alumnus and former NBA player who recently served as an assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans.

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