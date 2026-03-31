Ts Madison Calls Out Republican ‘Fear’ in Face of Anti-Trans Policies

In a powerful appearance on CNN with Victor Blackwell, beloved entertainer and many-time Drag Race guest judge Ts Madison delivered a poignant message regarding the stakes of Transgender Day of Visibility.

As reported by The Advocate, Madison characterized the simple act of being visible in the current American political climate as a profound act of defiance. Amidst a wave of restrictive legislation across the country, she emphasized that for the transgender community, “Your visibility is your activism. Your presence is your advocacy.” She added that there is “no reason for us to be living in the shadows.”

Madison’s remarks come at a time of significant legislative tension, referencing recent bills in Idaho and Kansas that target the rights and daily lives of transgender individuals. She did not mince words when discussing the current administration’s impact on her community, stating, “We’re living in a climate right now where the erasure of trans people … seems as if it’s been priority number one in this administration.”

This erasure, she argued, is not just a matter of policy but a calculated tactic used to mobilize voters through intimidation. “The way that you garner votes is you fear monger,” she tells Blackwell, specifically pointing to the rhetoric used by the current regime to demonize trans folks and make them appear to be the enemy.

Beyond the political sphere, Madison opened up about the personal toll of this environment, revealing that she has been a victim of stalking, doxing, and cyberbullying. These experiences have fueled her drive to advocate for specific legal protections, and unfortunately are common experiences for trans celebrities. She also challenged the common political narrative that wrongly frames anti-trans laws as a means of protecting children, instead suggesting that the focus is misplaced.

“You need to be protecting your kids from the people that are making these laws,” she stated. Despite the dehumanization she has faced, Madison remains a steadfast voice for resistance, encouraging others to stand firm and “live completely out loud” even in the face of systemic opposition.

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