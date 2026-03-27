IOC Bans Tran Women From Competing in Women’s Events

In a landmark decision that aligns with shifting global and political landscapes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially banned transgender women from competing in female categories at the Olympic Games. This new eligibility policy, announced by IOC President Kirsty Coventry on March 26, 2026, marks a significant departure from previous frameworks that allowed individual sports federations to set their own inclusion standards.

The policy explicitly limits the female category to “biological females,” a status that will now be verified through a mandatory, one-time genetic screening for the SRY gene. According to CBS News/Associated Press, the move is allegedly designed to “protect fairness, safety, and integrity in the female category.”

The decision follows intense political pressure, particularly from the United States, where President Donald Trump signed an executive order in February 2025 aimed at “keeping men out of women’s sports.” White House officials praised the IOC’s alignment, and according to the Washington Examiner, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on X that the President’s order “made this happen.”

IOC President Kirsty Coventry, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, defends the science-based approach. “At the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat,” Coventry said. “So, it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category,” says The Guardian. The IOC’s 10-page policy document cites research suggesting that those who go through male puberty retain “individual sex-based performance advantages” in strength and endurance that are not fully mitigated by hormone therapy.

This invasive and harmful ban has drawn sharp criticism from human rights and LGBTQ+ advocacy groups. According to the Washington Post, Brian Dittmeier of the National Women’s Law Center argued that the policy “invites confusion, stigma, and invasive scrutiny,” suggesting it exposes athletes to “humiliating questioning” and “coerced disclosures of private medical information.”

The policy will first be enforced at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, signaling a new era of transphobia and prejudice in the Olympic world.