The Trans Community in Colorado Stands Together

On a beautiful Sunday afternoon in Denver, 25 individuals dressed in different shades of pink, blue, and white enter TRACKS Nightclub. For what you may ask? To bring the transgender community together as it faces insurmountable backlash while basic civil rights are threatened.

“We need to be diligent in making sure that we have a seat at the table in the Colorado legislative branch. We need to be speaking out against discrimination,” says Jazmine James, local trans icon, as well as a promoter for the preliminary pageants for All American Goddess and Miss Gay U.S. of A at Large.

“We are just normal Americans who want to live our lives in peace and quiet and have the rights that all other Americans have,” says James.

The trans community in Colorado is ever evolving and growing. Today, more and more flee to the state for a better life. Thanks to Dr. Stanley Biber, a surgeon in Trinidad, CO, many trans people acquired gender-affirming care during the twentieth century when no such care could be found. Since then, various medical institutions have followed suit. But it then becomes a question of money and how much insurance costs. This ultimately creates another barrier for trans people.

It was announced the 2026 Colorado ballot will feature two ballots preventing trans students from participating in school sports and receiving gender-affirming surgeries. The attack on trans children continues in infamous discussions at the White House and by various political representatives.

According to data, the murder of trans people continues to rise. The Human Rights Campaign reports that since 2013, there have been roughly 400 trans and gender non-confirming victims of fatal violence. Of the 400 cases, 70% were against Black people and 60% were against Black trans women. Not to mention all the deaths that go unnoticed and unreported.

The ACLU, or the American Civil Liberties Union, is tracking 500 anti-LGBTQ bills and counting in the United States.

These bans and laws are popping up all across the country everyday. Most recently, trans people in Kansas are challenging a new bill, SB 244, that invalidates their drivers license and allows for them to be sued for “using the wrong restroom.”

The ACLU now reports President Trump is threatening to deploy ICE Agents at airports with the intention to revoke trans people’s visas due to “misrepresentation” deeming them “illegal.”

Star Ilalaole and Freya Misdemeanor teamed up to showcase the full breadth of the trans experience, blending inner essence with outward beauty through the lens, for the world to see.

“Trans people have always existed and will always exist,” says Misdemeanor.

Freya is part of the legendary Misdemeanor family, and is a makeup artist, designer and entertainer. She took home the 2026 DIVA Award for Trans Trailblazer. Star is a local journalist and drag entertainer with a background in multimedia, production, and performance.

“Don’t ever let anyone police your transness,” says Misdemeanor. “We will only win this fight together.”

Photography is by another trans trailblazer Ella Claire Johnson. She holds the title for Miss Trans Colorado ‘23 and ‘24, and also ran for Miss International Queen USA 2026. She took home the 2026 DIVA Award for Best Photography and hosts a show called The T Spot at TRACKS.

This special project couldn’t have happened without the generous donation of TRACKS, with assistance from manager Justin Laine and his staff. With a 40-year legacy, Tracks continues to serve as a vital sanctuary and premier nightclub for Denver’s LGBTQ+ scene. In that time, it has hosted some of the most legendary queer talent in the world. Some of the productions they host include TRACKS Ultimate Drag Competition, Colorado’s Drag Royale, and Drag Nation.

“At the photo shoot, I reconnected with a friend of mine I haven’t seen much since our transitions, and it was cool seeing both our progress,” says local entertainer King Vaughnz, “as well as meet other transmascs and to see how we represent our identities differently since there isn’t much representation.”

Although not a full capture, this demonstrates when the trans community comes together, nothing is impossible.

“This photo shoot allowed all of us to connect with each other in a way we don’t normally get to,” says Maya Blasingame.

An award-winning civil rights and LGBTQ+ activist, advocate, and community organizer, Blasingame says “being trans in Denver, we don’t always get the opportunities to gather in the same place outside of nightlife moments.”

She believes images of trans people looking incredible and thriving is critical especially when the government is persistently trying to erase these identities online and in real life.

“We show that in Colorado, our trans community is strong and united,” says Blasingame.

Born in Scottsdale, Arizona, and raised in Valencia, California, she loved spending her mornings playing basketball with her grandfather, finding her bliss on the court. The oldest of five children, a student athlete and caregiver, she always rises to the occasion to help those in need.

With her family’s deep roots in the Denver neighborhood Five Points, Blasingame eventually moved to Colorado in 2014 to take care of her grandfather following his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

After a quick two year stint in Redding, California, and upon her grandfather’s passing in 2022, she and her partner returned to Colorado to support Blasingame’s grandmother.

“Denver is my forever home,” says Blasingame.

In 2019, she took the brave leap to embrace her truth and began her transition.

“With the support of my wife Amanda and the friends that have embraced me, I am able to move mountains for my community while also showing up for myself,” says Blasingame.

She holds steadfast that to be transgender is a gift from the gods.

“I have been blessed to be able to discover myself, removed from all the forced masculinity we can be raised in,” says Blasingame. “I’ve been able to blossom into the person I’ve always been internally.”

The program operations manager for Denver Food Rescue, Maya manages a food box initiative and over 20 No Cost Grocery packages that supply and nourish over 200,000-plus people annually. She’s also involved in multiple coalitions, advocating for equity and security in the food system.

“I have made it my life’s mission to craft expansive, affirming spaces where authenticity is not just tolerated, but deeply cherished, allowing every individual to thrive,” says Blasingame. “My name is synonymous with impactful mobilization.”

Forever grateful to the black and brown trans women who fought for the rights that she has today, she wishes to follow their example.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by my community as a leader,” says Blasingame. “Being able to give my soul to the work I do to make our city, this state and this world a better place for our LGBTQIA+ community.”

She strives to be a constant voice for the trans community and hopes others can see her bravery, fearlessness, and courage as an opportunity to take up space and call out inequities.

“To be openly transgender is revolutionary, and almost seven years into my transition, it’s allowed others to see what’s possible when you embrace yourself,” says Blasingame. “I live to show the joy as well as the resiliency our community has.”

From leading hundreds down Colfax Avenue or speaking at the Denver Capital, she loves bringing people together to cultivate joy and memorable experiences.

As far as the future, Blasingame wants to continue to fight for trans representation in the legislature so that proper care and attention can be taken when laws are being considered and put into effect.

She also wants to help develop networks of affordable housing and access to insurance, as well as connections for reliable employment — companies with a proven track record of inclusivity.

“I hope that we can continue to strengthen the legal protections for trans people in this state — codifying our rights into law and protecting our most vulnerable,” says Blasingame.

In 2018, Brianna Titone became the first transgender person to be elected to the Colorado Legislature. But there’s always room for more perspectives and voices.

“The constant attacks against our trans community by law makers is the same playbook they have been using for generations,” says Blasingame. “Fascism lays its roots and thrives when we start to remove groups of people from public life.”

She is certain this makes it easier for law maker’s attacks to continue without resistance, especially when examining most rural communities that don’t have a lot of open trans folk.

“I would tell other trans people to take up space, stay loud, stand up for what’s right when we see wrongs being done,” says Blasingame. “And have a lot of grace for one another because we need to stay united and never divided.”

For Maya, doing the work means showing up — you can go to the club on Friday night and show up to the protest on Saturday morning.

“I have seen so much unity from my transgender community, from benefit shows supporting loved ones for gender affirming surgeries, to the creation of all trans inclusive stage shows,” says Blasingame.

“No one takes care of us better than us!”

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The following individuals also participated in the photo shoot: Aiden Bitters, Jett Off, Eli-Leon Joie Harvey, Jo Allen, Oliver Rowling, MacGregor Clark, Grey Pratt, Ivy Hendrix, Jadzia Herrmann, Katherine Goodwin, Lindsie Katz, Angelino Beaubrun, Kai Marius Andrews, August Eslick, Kole Braxton, Kitty Andro Genie, Kai Pujols, Indie InHerPants, Cea Bea McGhee, Nadia Mccullough, Thecla Schoeneberger; and Star Ilalaole.

Photos courtesy of Ella Claire Johnson of EllaVated Images