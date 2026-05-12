University of Washington Community Mourns After Trans Student Fatally Stabbed

The University of Washington community is in mourning following the tragic death of a 19-year-old transgender student who was fatally stabbed late Sunday night, May 10, 2026. Seattle police and campus authorities are currently investigating the homicide, which occurred at the Nordheim Court Apartments, a campus housing complex located in the University District.

According to a police report from the Seattle Police Department (SPD), University of Washington police officers responded to reports of a stabbing at building 7 of the Nordheim Court Apartments on 25th Ave. NE at approximately 10:10 p.m. Responding officers discovered the victim, a 19-year-old woman, in the laundry room of the apartment building. Despite immediate life-saving efforts from both police and the Seattle Fire Department, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the student has not yet been released as the King County Medical Examiner works to complete the identification process and notify her next of kin. During the initial investigation, Nordheim Court residents were instructed to remain indoors while campus police cordoned off the area. The shelter-in-place order was lifted just before 1:00 a.m. Monday morning, though the investigation remains active and the suspect is reportedly still at large.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Seattle campus. While the Nordheim Court Apartments are located slightly off the main campus, they are managed as part of UW’s campus housing, housing hundreds of students. “At around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, UW police officers responded to a stabbing at the Nordheim Court Apartments,” the official police report notes, emphasizing that the SPD Homicide and Assault Unit has taken over the lead on the case.

Local advocates and student groups have expressed growing concern regarding safety and the targeting of transgender individuals. This tragedy follows a series of recent incidents in the University District, including the 2024 attack on a transgender woman that recently led to the hate crime conviction of Andre Karlow. As the university community awaits more information, many are calling for increased security and support for LGBTQ+ students who feel increasingly vulnerable. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the SPD Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.