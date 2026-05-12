A Real Live Wire: Talking Hair’s Radical Vision for Neurodivergent and Gender-Affirming Haircuts

In a world where the standard salon experience is often defined by bright fluorescent lights, loud music, and the social pressure of constant small talk, Demi Rivera is carving out a different kind of space. As the founder of Talking Hairs, Rivera (she/they) has built a sanctuary that transcends the traditional boundaries of cosmetology. It is a place where the chair isn’t just a seat for a haircut, but a site of profound personal transformation and safety. For Rivera, the journey to founding Talking Hairs was born out of a necessity to survive an industry that wasn’t built for neurodivergent professionals or clients.

“The main thing that my business is forward to is that I want to be there for people who have any sort of disability that might get in the way of going to a standard or run-of-the-mill salon, especially like a big salon,” Rivera explains. “What sets me apart, too, is that I had already started my hair career and had been about six years into it when I got my autism diagnosis. I really wasn’t aware of it before and had really struggled working in that environment—just on my own, in terms of getting along with coworkers and sensory issues. Once I kind of started to pinpoint those problems for myself as the stylist, I was like, ‘Well, I’m positive that there are people who are having the same experience as the client.'”

This realization—that the very things making the workplace difficult for the stylist were also making the salon experience inaccessible for many clients—became the cornerstone of Talking Hairs. Rivera’s approach is deeply rooted in the intersection of the queer community and the disability community, recognizing that these identities often overlap and require a specialized, compassionate touch.

“I’m positive that there are people who are also struggling to get those services and their needs met in regular salons,” they say. “The majority of my clients are somewhere on the queer spectrum and somewhere in the disability community, whether that’s autism, ADHD—I’ve got people all over the board. I’ve got people with physical disabilities, so it’s nice to be in a physical place in the studio that is accessible physically as well. But it’s beyond just having a wheelchair-accessible building; anybody can have that. Going a step further is like, ‘Do I have a hairstylist that understands me? Do I have somebody who’s not going to force me into an uncomfortable situation?'”

The ethos of the salon is one of radical patience. In an industry that often prioritizes high turnover and “efficient” chair time, Rivera prioritizes the human being sitting in front of them. This is particularly vital for the salon’s younger clientele, who may have already developed a fear of haircuts due to past negative experiences.

“I work with people in all age ranges,” she notes. “I have a ton of kids that come and see me. The youngest was probably like a year old, up to toddlers, middle school, high school, and college students. A lot of it is just that they’ve gone other places and people have not been patient or understanding or compassionate or kind with them. I’ve had that experience as a client as well, and I think there’s a solution to it. I want to be able to come to work and be myself and not have people judge me, and have control over my environment. I know that that’s equally important to my clients.”

At Talking Hairs, the traditional “rules” of the salon are discarded in favor of client comfort. The expectation of eye contact or constant chatter is removed, allowing clients to simply be. “They feel like they have a safe place to land,” Rivera says. “Whether that’s the safety of someone who understands gender nuance—or lack thereof, because I’m nonbinary—or someone who understands, ‘Hey, you don’t have to make eye contact with me,’ or ‘You don’t have to talk to me for the full appointment.'”

Beyond the sensory and neurodivergent-friendly environment, Talking Hairs provides a critical service in the form of gender-affirming care. Hair is often one of the most immediate and visible ways for a person to express their identity, and for those in the trans and non-binary communities, a haircut can be a source of intense euphoria or, if handled poorly, significant dysphoria. Rivera views the connection between neurodivergence and queer identity as a natural synergy.

“Folks on the autism spectrum, myself included, we just experience gender differently,” Rivera explains. “So it’s pretty easy—and, I think, comes as a standard for some of us—to just be like, ‘Hey, OK, let’s meet people where they’re at.’ You want to look different? You want to look more in this direction? Let’s do it. I’m not trying to fight people or change their mind; I’m just accepting them where they’re at.”

While the mission of the salon is serious, the branding is a joyful reflection of Rivera’s personality and passions. The name “Talking Hairs” is a playful nod to the iconic band Talking Heads, a group that has served as the soundtrack to Rivera’s life since childhood.

“They’ve been my favorite band since I was a very young child,” Rivera says. “Sundays cleaning in a Hispanic household, you’ve always got music blasting, incense burning … That was the soundtrack of most of my childhood and my adult life. I actually have a relationship with the keyboard player, Jerry Harrison, and his wife as well. They were super kind and sent me a signed poster for my birthday. I partially was like, ‘Oh my god; I’m going to get a cease and desist because I’m using the likeness of the band,’ and they’re like, ‘No, we think what you’re doing is really cool.'”

Rivera points out that even the choice of inspiration feels neuro-aligned: “The fan group of Talking Heads is very neurodivergent as it is. David Byrne himself is on the spectrum. A lot of the fans are. It all just kind of tied in and made sense.”

However, running a mission-driven business in a capitalist landscape presents significant challenges. Rivera is candid about the financial realities of providing accessible care while trying to maintain a livable wage and cover the overhead of a private studio. This tension has led to a desire for a different model of business—one that values community support over profit margins.

“In an ideal world, I would love to do all my services either for free or for very little money,” Rivera admits. “If we lived in a society that would grab that opportunity and be like, ‘I see what you’re doing is beneficial, I’m going to help you out so you don’t have to take that money from your clients to feed it directly into holding the place up,’ that would be really cool. I would love to just do the work without having to worry about the financials.”

This commitment to accessibility is evident in Rivera’s “open door” policy regarding pricing. While software limitations make a traditional sliding scale difficult to display, the heart of the business remains flexible. Rivera offers a pre-gender-affirming cut once a month and frequently works with clients who have fallen on hard times or are struggling with mental health issues that have led to hair matting and tangling.

“I’m not going to turn them down,” Rivera says firmly. “If someone is at a point where they lost their job, but the way their hair is making them feel is causing gender dysphoria, I don’t want people to feel like they’re stuck in that because of a paywall. I also do a lot of detangling and de-matting, which is a sensitive subject. I’m happy to meet people wherever they can. I’ll make a little bit less money on a haircut, but if it means somebody is going to be able to breathe and drop their shoulders and relax—That’s more rewarding to me in the end.”

Rivera’s journey has also been influenced by mentors who championed authenticity. They speak with deep reverence for Jax, a teacher and fellow stylist who passed away, leaving a significant void in the community. “She was really the first one who was like, ‘Hey, be yourself, and if people don’t like you, then they’re not the clients for you.’ She pushed me not to conform to what I felt like I needed to do to be a ‘good’ hairstylist. She made it very easy for me to just be myself, and I credit them with that every day.”

Looking toward the future, Rivera hopes to inspire others in the beauty industry to challenge the status quo and embrace their own identities as a strength rather than a liability.

“For other people who are on the spectrum or have disabilities and want to work in the beauty industry: you can,” Rivera concludes. “People are going to tell you it’s unprofessional to sit on a stool during a haircut, or that it’s unprofessional to have accessibility. It’s not. I’ve had a lot of bosses in the past bully me over traits that I’ve since realized are autistic traits. I want people to see what I’m doing and find a way to adapt that works for them.”

To support Rivera’s work as a disabled, inclusive hairstylist, click here.

Studio photos courtesy of Talking Hairs

Photo shoot by Kellen Williams