Trans Youth Rights Under Threat: Federal vs. State Conflict in CA

Trump’s administration is taking action against California schools that affirm the lived identities of transgender youth and include them in sports programs. Once again, Trump’s long-standing opposition to trans rights is expressed through the vulnerable outlet of youth athletics—a controversial topic that should not be fodder for political drama, yet here we are, with suppression leading the parade.



San Jose State University’s volleyball team has become the focus of scrutiny, with Trump pursuing legal action under the nearly year-old Executive Order 14201, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.” With his deliberate enforcement of this policy, it’s clear where his priorities lie—and it isn’t with Americans who pay taxes and sustain their communities. His efforts to push people out, rather than accept them, contradict the values he claims to hold. Much of what he says often sounds plausible but lacks meaningful weight or is outright contradictory. In such confusing times, how can we trust that the actions he insists are for the good of the country actually are?



Federal safeguards for student records are nuanced. Officials may request records if they believe a school is violating federal law or simply to audit compliance. For transgender youth, this means that even basic records—such as name changes or transition-related information—could be used not only to remove them from sports but, if the situation escalates, could place families with gender-diverse children under unwanted scrutiny. The policies being implemented feel targeted and discriminatory, raising serious concerns about the precedent being set.



California, by contrast, has prioritized inclusion. State standards protect the rights of transgender athletes, ensuring all genders have access to locker rooms and full participation in sports. Lawyers and state officials are pushing back on the Trump administration, invoking Title IX, the 1972 civil rights law, to defend equal opportunities in athletics.



The administration frames exclusion as a matter of fairness, yet there is no data-based justification for denying trans youth the same opportunities as their peers. Women’s empowerment has been twisted to exclude precisely the individuals it should support—those whose identities are grounded in lived experiences of femininity. Denying these young women equal rights is neither fair nor American. True equality comes when gender expression, like ethnicity, is respected and protected.



California’s actions set a critical example for the rest of the country. If unchecked, Trump’s administration may attempt similar actions nationwide.



You can take a simple, tangible step to support gender-diverse Americans and students: Sign one of the petitions below. One helps amending Title IX to include LGBTQ+ individuals; the other advocates for privacy reforms in how schools handle gender identity records. Every voice matters in defending the rights and dignity of young people across the country; it takes moments to be heard.