Stripes of Resilience: Inside Denver’s Drag Zebras and the Art of Chronic Performance

In the vibrant, high-energy world of the Denver drag scene, where backflips and death drops are often the standard for excellence, a unique collective is redefining what it means to take the stage. Drag Zebras, a showcase founded and produced by the formidable Dezzy Dazzels, serves as a vital sanctuary and spotlight for performers living with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) and other chronic illnesses. As the show enters its fourth year, it has evolved from a niche awareness project into a cornerstone of inclusive art in Colorado, proving that the “zebra”—the medical shorthand for a rare or overlooked diagnosis—can be just as dazzling as any thoroughbred.

The genesis of Drag Zebras was born out of a moment of personal crisis and professional redirection. Dezzy Dazzels found herself at a crossroads when the physical toll of EDS forced her to step away from traditional employment. “I got started with drag during the same time that I had to stop working due to my disability,” Dezzy explains. “I was looking for work because I couldn’t work anymore. My friend Simon Perry, who does Greeley Does Drag, was just like, ‘Well, I need someone to start picking up ones and stuff for my drag entertainers, and I need a kitten.’ I was like, ‘OK, that sounds great.’ I absolutely fell in love with the world of drag.”

Transitioning from a stagehand to a performer was a natural progression for a self-described “theater kid,” but the path was illuminated by a specific moment of representation on the national stage. Seeing Denver’s own Yvie Oddly compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race was a revelation for Dezzy. Yvie, who openly discussed her struggles with EDS on the show, provided a mirror for Dezzy’s own experiences.

“It was so inspiring to me to see somebody who has the same condition that I have, really going out there and being able to perform and wow people,” Dezzy recalls. “With that, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s so unique.’ I started meeting more people in the community who have Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. And basically, everybody who I met with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome were drag performers. I was like, we should have a show; we should really show people that there’s more of us out here.”

The name of the show itself carries deep weight within the medical community. In medical school, students are often taught the adage, “When you hear hoofbeats, think horses, not zebras,” encouraging them to look for common diagnoses rather than rare ones. For those with EDS, this often leads to years of being dismissed or misdiagnosed. “We’re called zebras in the Ehlers-Danlos community because when you hear hooves, you think of horses, not zebras,” Dezzy says. “When you hear of EDS symptoms, you think of everything besides Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. That’s where the ‘Zebras’ came from. And then we do drag, so … Drag Zebras. It’s a cute little play on being called zebras.”

Scheduled annually in May to coincide with Ehlers-Danlos Awareness Month, the show is more than just a performance; it is an intentional act of advocacy. For Dezzy, the timing is non-negotiable. Even with the recent closure of local venues like The Pearl, she refused to move the date to more convenient windows in April or June. “It’s such an important time for me to make sure that my show is in May,” she emphasizes. “It really has to be in May.”

One of the most profound aspects of Drag Zebras is how it challenges the audience’s expectations of what a “good” drag performance looks like. While mainstream drag often prioritizes “stunt drag”—characterized by high-impact gymnastics—the performers in Drag Zebras represent a broader spectrum of physical capability. Dezzy notes that while some with EDS may be hyper-flexible, others face a different reality.

“What is really special about the show is that we have multiple spectrums of the disorder,” she explains. “While Yvie Oddly and a few other people may be very stunt and flexible, there’s a few people like me … I’m already to the point where I can’t do stunts. I’m in the more rigid part of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, where my body’s more in pain and more stiff. My drag is not very stunt-based and not very dance-based. You get more of an appreciation of the different art forms that drag has, rather than just the ‘cha-cha-ga’ dance drag that you see on Drag Race all the time.”

As the show has grown, so has its mission of inclusivity. Dezzy recognized early on that a strict requirement for an EDS diagnosis could inadvertently mirror the very systemic barriers she was trying to fight. Recognizing the difficulty many face in obtaining formal diagnoses, she expanded the show’s scope to include those living with chronic pain and diverse backgrounds.

“Originally I just (focused on including folks with) Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, but it really kind of cut off the opening for BIPOC artists,” Dezzy says. “There are quite a few people with EDS who are BIPOC, but it’s really hard to get the testing and to get the medical part of that done because there’s so much systematic racism that comes with that. I didn’t want my show to be a part of that, so I wanted to open it up just to chronic pain in general. With that, we’ve really been able to diversify our cast a lot. I never want to be a cast where you’re seeing the same people or the same acts. That’s boring, and that’s not a representation of who I am as a person.”

This year’s production, taking place on May 23 at The Crypt, promises a diverse lineup including a comedian and a dance troupe. The event also maintains its community-focused roots through a “sliding scale” ticket system and a raffle featuring everything from crochet items to a $100 tattoo gift card. The financial structure of the show is equally intentional: a percentage of the proceeds is donated to the Ehlers-Danlos Society for research, while the majority goes directly to the disabled performers. Additionally, the show partners with the NAACP to address the intersections of healthcare access and systemic racism.

Others who participate in the show spoke up about how much it has meant to them to be involved with drag that openly and proudly uplifts the struggles of chronic pain.

“The Drag Zebras show (and Dezzy Dazzels, showrunner) holds a special place in my heart,” says local drag monster and OFM entertainer coordinator Void Phlux. “Not only because I am a zebra myself, but because the show is a beautiful space of representation and acceptance. Dezzy has worked so hard for this show, and it has been an honor to watch it grow every time. I am so glad this show and the show runner are there for this community in a big way. The visibility is important for zebras with EDS, but also for the broader disabled community. I can’t wait to see this show continue to grow and prosper!”

Drag zebras is important to me because it tells stories that otherwise go unheard,” adds local performer Lilly Loo Say. ‘From relationships, doctor visits, personal struggles, and even the funny moments, Drag Zebras makes sure those with difficult and invisible disabilities have their stories heard and find care they deserve.”

Producing a show of this magnitude is no small feat, especially for a producer managing their own chronic illness. Dezzy, who is also a “ballroom mother” and a biological mother, spends six months meticulously planning the annual event. “It takes a lot of time, and I want my shows to be really, really good,” she says. “That’s why I only do it once a year.”

Despite the physical and logistical hurdles, the importance of Drag Zebras remains clear. It is a space where the “hoofbeats” of the disabled community are not only heard but celebrated in full technicolor. It serves as a reminder that art does not have to be high-impact to be high-value, and that even when the body feels rigid or pained, the spirit of drag remains fluid and indomitable.

For Dezzy Dazzels and her cast of zebras, the show must go on—not because they are ignoring their limitations, but because they are turning those limitations into a unique, powerful, and necessary form of expression. As Dezzy puts it: “We definitely want to raise awareness for the disorder, but we don’t want people to feel unincluded, especially when they feel included as it is.” On May 23rd, the zebras will once again take the stage, proving that in the Denver drag scene, different is not just beautiful—It is essential.

Photos courtesy of Drag Zebras