Communication is Key for Trans Youth Athletes

Communication is an essential element of any healthy relationship. For transgender youth athletes; however, the ability to communicate their lifelong goals and interests has been actively denied under Trump-era policies. At its core, this is not just about sports—It’s about belonging, dignity, and who gets to participate in public life. The Trump administration has no authority to decide whose humanity is up for debate, let alone to create policy that suppresses one specific group’s right to belong, live with dignity, or exist publicly.

All kids should have the opportunity to pursue their passions—especially those already available through their public schools. That opportunity is not a reality for many transgender kids, particularly feminine-identified youth. State-level bans remain in place, and facilities that do not comply face real repercussions: pulled funding, sanctions, and institutional pressure. Yet in reality, progress toward equality does not require punishment—It requires productive communication. The argument that trans athletes create unfair competition has no factual grounding. Trans feminine athletes are not taking home all the wins, not dominating leagues, and not erasing anyone else’s opportunities.

To combat the suppression transgender youth face, Lambda Legal has created a powerful resource—not just for conversations about sports, but for anyone with a transgender coworker, student, friend, or family member. Its purpose is to clarify communication and equip people to have hard, honest conversations rooted in education rather than fear. This guide should be a staple for employers and a standard distribution for schools and educators. The information is already here. What’s left is the willingness to meet people where they are and finally level the playing field.

The dominant rhetoric across the country frames trans people as a problem, yet we do not see straight, cis, white political leaders meaningfully engaging with transgender individuals to verify the misinformation they continue to spread. In reality, there are 36 openly transgender political leaders, all of whom are productive, proactive members of society, that’s just looking at political office positions. That reality stands in stark contrast to the message pushed by the Trump administration—a message propped up like a football player shoving a pop-up dummy of suppression, over and over again, without ever looking up at the field. The administration will never see the potholes they are creating if they can’t lift their heads out of the trance.

Trump’s tactic ignores the larger picture. Yes, transgender people are more likely to rely on public assistance—not because of who they are, but because they are more likely to lose housing, lose jobs, or be denied employment and housing outright due to their identity, the rejection in sports all over again. If the dominant imagery of transgender people wasn’t warped into something we are not, living a “normal” life by society’s own standards wouldn’t be treated as such a radical act. From the time we understand our identities we are given endless pou pou platters of suppression, yet we are expected to succeed the same as the rest of society.

The Lambda Legal conversation guide offers a roadmap of curiosity instead of roadblocks built from accusation. At its core, it invites us to ask better questions, clarify communication, reduce harm, and increase understanding. As a trans community, we are calling on cisgender individuals to learn and listen before repeating talking points, to speak up for students at board meetings, to support organizations working to end trans suppression, and to protect trans kids in everyday life.

The difference lies in approaching people with curiosity instead of industry—remembering that sometimes we are placed in a child’s life to help them gain something they could not gain alone. To be a stepping stone, not an obstacle. Small acts of clarity and compassion may be the very thing that changes a child’s life for the better.

The question isn’t whether trans youth belong in sports.

It’s whether we’re willing to let kids belong at all.

There is a place in this world for every individual to express their full self.

Be that place for the trans people in your life.