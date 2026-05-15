Murdered Trans UW Student Identified as Juniper Blessing

The University of Washington community is grappling with profound grief following the identification of Juniper Blessing, a 19-year-old student who was tragically killed in her campus residence last weekend. Blessing, a transgender woman and a promising scholar in the Department of Atmospheric and Climate Science, was discovered on the night of Sunday, May 10 in a laundry room at the Nordheim Court apartment complex.

According to investigative documents and the King County Medical Examiner’s office, Blessing suffered over 40 stab wounds in an attack that has left students and faculty in a state of shock. The silence of the university’s Red Square has been replaced by a growing memorial where mourners have gathered to leave flowers, notes, and candles in her honor.

In a heartbreaking statement released through the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance, Blessing’s family remembered her as a light in their lives whose potential was limitless. “Juniper was simply the most amazing human being we have ever known—highly intelligent, extremely talented, and deeply sensitive to the needs of others,” the family shared. “Juniper’s loss not only devastates us but diminishes the world.”

The investigation moved rapidly this week. On Wednesday, May 13, the Seattle Police Department released surveillance images of a suspect. Hours later, 31-year-old Christopher Leahy surrendered to police in Bellevue after family members reportedly recognized him in the photos. Leahy was booked into King County Jail and appeared in court on Thursday, where a judge set his bond at $10 million. Prosecutors are currently reviewing first-degree murder charges.

While the motive for the attack remains under investigation, the loss has resonated deeply within the LGBTQ+ community and the broader student body. Those who knew her described a young woman dedicated to her studies and her community. At a recent campus vigil, peers spoke of the “horrific” nature of the crime and the sense of vulnerability it has left behind.

The University of Washington officially confirmed Blessing’s identity in a campus-wide message on Thursday, acknowledging the devastating impact of her death on the Atmospheric and Climate Science department where she was pursuing her passions. As the legal case proceeds, the focus remains on the life of a student described by those who loved her as “deeply sensitive” and an “amazing human being.”