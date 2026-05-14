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Featured Mental Health Providers

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Affirmative Psychological Services

Dr. Kelly Cromer
305-495-6977
drkellycromer@aaron-mccauley
affirmativepsychologicalservices.org

Dr. Kelly Cromer is a queer, neurodivergent clinical psychologist who provides affirming virtual full psychological evaluations. This includes autism and ADHD. Flexible scheduling, no reschedule fees, and sliding scale options available. Their collaborative approach centers your autonomy, lived experience, and intersectional identities. BIPOC and 2SLGBTQIA+ people are welcome and valued.

Roaring Courage Counseling, LLC

Veronica Villanueva, LCPC, LPC, NCC
(she/her)
720-770-4906
veronica@roaringcouragecounseling.com
roaringcouragecounseling.com

Roaring Courage Counseling, LLC offers affirming telehealth therapy services for clients in Colorado. Veronica Villanueva, LCPC, LPC, NCC, provides trauma-informed, relational, and culturally responsive care supporting individuals, couples, and LGBTQIA+ communities. Therapy focuses on resilience, emotional growth, identity exploration, and creating sustainable change through collaborative, compassionate support.

True Essence Therapy

Aiya Staller
(she/they)
720-772-1601
info@trueessencetherapy.com
trueessencetherapy.com

At True Essence Therapy, we are a queer-owned and operated practice where you are not just welcomed but genuinely celebrated. Our affirming team in Boulder and Longmont, CO offers somatic, art, and trauma-informed therapy designed to honor every layer of your identity. Healing here begins with belonging.

Zach Verwey LLC Counseling Services

Zach Verwey, MA, LPC
(720) 334-7226
zverweycounseling@gmail.com
zachverwey.com

Zach Verwey, MA, LPC specializes in providing mental health therapy to the LGBTQIA+ community navigating concerns related to religious trauma, grief and loss, relationship issues, psychedelic integration, and body image pressures. He uses a relational approach, emphasizing empathy, trust, and safety while drawing on curiosity and collaboration to explore patterns, deepen insight, and support meaningful change.

Additional Resources

Alex Osias, MSW, LCSW, MFTC
720-310-0714 | alexosias.com

Arcana Counseling
Elena Schmeising, LPCC
720-432-6661 | elena@arcanacounseling.co
arcanacounseling.co

Artfully You Therapy
Dr. Nikki Blakesley
719-377-2442 | artfullyyoutherapy.com
hello@artfullyyoutherapy.com

Chroma Wellness Center
Ryan Sturdevant, CMHC, CEO (he/him)
ryans@chromawellnesscenter.com

Diversus Health
Michael Renteria
michael.renteria@diversushealth.org
diversushealth.org

Laura Brodie MA, ATR, LPC 
LICENSED PROFESSIONAL COUNSELOR 
be.passionate.in.life@gmail.com | 303-981-8508
DenverTherapist.org

Natural Embodiment Somatic and Dance/Movement Therapy
Lauren Pass Erickson
lauren@naturalembodiment.org | 401-307-3449
naturalembodiment.org

Peak Health Direct Primary Care
Peter Yu
720-734-8010
peakhealthdpc.com

Pivotal Counseling, LLC
Greeley, Fort Collins, and Online
970-281-4677
pivotalcounseling.com

Queer Relationship Institute
Tom Bruett
720-248-8359 | tom@queerrelationshipinstitute.com
queerrelationshipinstitute.com

Rocky Mountain Equality
Theo Conover
theo@rmequality.org | rmequality.org

Umbrella Collective
umbrellacollective.org

Wander Haven Psychology 
Jeff Paulez, PhD
303-578-9708 | wanderhavenpsychology.com

Birch Psychology
303-834-1026 | birchpsychology.com

DNB Therapy
D. Nico Baker, LCSW 
720-443-2353 | dnbtherapy.com

Ease Electrolysis
Easehairremoval.com

Ellie Mental Health
elliementalhealth.com

Facilitated Movement
Sam Herrendorf | 312-498-6673
Facilitatedmovement.com

Healing with Feelings
Amanda Tinkey, LCSW
720-334-8646 (text/call)
amandatinkey@healingwithfeelings.com

Healthy Minds of Colorado
Info@HealthyMindsofColorado.com
720-432-3379 | HealthyMindsofColorado.com

Identity Insights, LLC
970-697-4169 | identityinsightsgroup.com 
admin@identityinsightsgroup.com
1212 Bookcliff Ave Suite 3
Grand Junction, CO 81501

Inclusive Care
Dr. Krystyna Holland
720-316-4100 | InclusiveCareLLC.com

Infinite Wheel
720-772-6446 | infinite-wheel.com
sam@infinite-wheel.com

Jade Cooley Therapy
720-263-7194 | jadecooleytherapy.com 
Jade@JadeCooleyTherapy.com

Jade Wellness
jadewellnessdenver.com
hello@jadewellnessdenver.com

Jesse Proia M.A., L.M.F.T.
Colorado – LMFT .0001839
213-538-8714 | Jesseproia.com 
jesseproia@jesseproia.com

Lee & Me Psychiatry PLLC
720-734-4411 | leeandmepsychiatry.com
Info@leeandmepsychiatry.com

Liminality Counseling
Rebecca Guidera, LPC
843-330-0343 (text)
liminality.counseling@gmail.com

Moving Body Chiropractic
Melissa Steele, Office Manager
720-239-2702 | movingbodychiro.com
info@movingbodychiro.com

New Foundations Counseling
720-996-1340 | newfoundationcounseling.com
info@newfoundationcounseling.com

Omni Counseling and Nutrition
Corrie Van Horne | 303-709-2404
omnicounselingandnutrition.com

Queer Asterisk
720-507-6161 | queerasterisk.com
info@queerasterisk.com
Queer Relationship Institute
Tom Bruett | 720-248-8359
queerrelationshipinstitute.com

Rainbow Reflections
720-336-0364 | rainbowreflections.org

Real You Electrolysis
360-217-4205
realyouelectrolysis.com

Softening Stone Psychotherapy
Parker Schneider, MA, LPC
720-378-4662
SofteningStonePsychotherapy.com

Spectrum: The Other Clinic
601-643-9708 | otherclinic.org 
spectrum@otherclinic.org 

Third Eye Acupuncture & Wellness
Emily Sealy, LAc | 720-288-0305
ThirdEyeAcu.com

True Essence Therapy
Aiya Staller | 720-772-1606
trueessencetherapy.com
info@trueessencetherapy.com

Unraveling Recovery, LLC
Christina Hayes Scott
970-591-3801 | recoverycoachchristina.com

Wander Haven Psychology 
Jeff Paulez, PhD (he/him)
303-578-0708 | wanderhavenpsychology.com

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