Featured Mental Health Providers

Affirmative Psychological Services

Dr. Kelly Cromer

305-495-6977

drkellycromer@aaron-mccauley

affirmativepsychologicalservices.org

Dr. Kelly Cromer is a queer, neurodivergent clinical psychologist who provides affirming virtual full psychological evaluations. This includes autism and ADHD. Flexible scheduling, no reschedule fees, and sliding scale options available. Their collaborative approach centers your autonomy, lived experience, and intersectional identities. BIPOC and 2SLGBTQIA+ people are welcome and valued.

Roaring Courage Counseling, LLC

Veronica Villanueva, LCPC, LPC, NCC

(she/her)

720-770-4906

veronica@roaringcouragecounseling.com

roaringcouragecounseling.com

Roaring Courage Counseling, LLC offers affirming telehealth therapy services for clients in Colorado. Veronica Villanueva, LCPC, LPC, NCC, provides trauma-informed, relational, and culturally responsive care supporting individuals, couples, and LGBTQIA+ communities. Therapy focuses on resilience, emotional growth, identity exploration, and creating sustainable change through collaborative, compassionate support.

True Essence Therapy

Aiya Staller

(she/they)

720-772-1601

info@trueessencetherapy.com

trueessencetherapy.com

At True Essence Therapy, we are a queer-owned and operated practice where you are not just welcomed but genuinely celebrated. Our affirming team in Boulder and Longmont, CO offers somatic, art, and trauma-informed therapy designed to honor every layer of your identity. Healing here begins with belonging.

Zach Verwey LLC Counseling Services

Zach Verwey, MA, LPC

(720) 334-7226

zverweycounseling@gmail.com

zachverwey.com

Zach Verwey, MA, LPC specializes in providing mental health therapy to the LGBTQIA+ community navigating concerns related to religious trauma, grief and loss, relationship issues, psychedelic integration, and body image pressures. He uses a relational approach, emphasizing empathy, trust, and safety while drawing on curiosity and collaboration to explore patterns, deepen insight, and support meaningful change.

Additional Resources

Alex Osias, MSW, LCSW, MFTC

720-310-0714 | alexosias.com

Arcana Counseling

Elena Schmeising, LPCC

720-432-6661 | elena@arcanacounseling.co

arcanacounseling.co

Artfully You Therapy

Dr. Nikki Blakesley

719-377-2442 | artfullyyoutherapy.com

hello@artfullyyoutherapy.com

Chroma Wellness Center

Ryan Sturdevant, CMHC, CEO (he/him)

ryans@chromawellnesscenter.com

Diversus Health

Michael Renteria

michael.renteria@diversushealth.org

diversushealth.org

Laura Brodie MA, ATR, LPC

LICENSED PROFESSIONAL COUNSELOR

be.passionate.in.life@gmail.com | 303-981-8508

DenverTherapist.org

Natural Embodiment Somatic and Dance/Movement Therapy

Lauren Pass Erickson

lauren@naturalembodiment.org | 401-307-3449

naturalembodiment.org

Peak Health Direct Primary Care

Peter Yu

720-734-8010

peakhealthdpc.com

Pivotal Counseling, LLC

Greeley, Fort Collins, and Online

970-281-4677

pivotalcounseling.com

Queer Relationship Institute

Tom Bruett

720-248-8359 | tom@queerrelationshipinstitute.com

queerrelationshipinstitute.com

Rocky Mountain Equality

Theo Conover

theo@rmequality.org | rmequality.org

Umbrella Collective

umbrellacollective.org

Wander Haven Psychology

Jeff Paulez, PhD

303-578-9708 | wanderhavenpsychology.com

Birch Psychology

303-834-1026 | birchpsychology.com

DNB Therapy

D. Nico Baker, LCSW

720-443-2353 | dnbtherapy.com

Ease Electrolysis

Easehairremoval.com

Ellie Mental Health

elliementalhealth.com

Facilitated Movement

Sam Herrendorf | 312-498-6673

Facilitatedmovement.com

Healing with Feelings

Amanda Tinkey, LCSW

720-334-8646 (text/call)

amandatinkey@healingwithfeelings.com

Healthy Minds of Colorado

Info@HealthyMindsofColorado.com

720-432-3379 | HealthyMindsofColorado.com

Identity Insights, LLC

970-697-4169 | identityinsightsgroup.com

admin@identityinsightsgroup.com

1212 Bookcliff Ave Suite 3

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Inclusive Care

Dr. Krystyna Holland

720-316-4100 | InclusiveCareLLC.com

Infinite Wheel

720-772-6446 | infinite-wheel.com

sam@infinite-wheel.com

Jade Cooley Therapy

720-263-7194 | jadecooleytherapy.com

Jade@JadeCooleyTherapy.com

Jade Wellness

jadewellnessdenver.com

hello@jadewellnessdenver.com

Jesse Proia M.A., L.M.F.T.

Colorado – LMFT .0001839

213-538-8714 | Jesseproia.com

jesseproia@jesseproia.com

Lee & Me Psychiatry PLLC

720-734-4411 | leeandmepsychiatry.com

Info@leeandmepsychiatry.com

Liminality Counseling

Rebecca Guidera, LPC

843-330-0343 (text)

liminality.counseling@gmail.com

Moving Body Chiropractic

Melissa Steele, Office Manager

720-239-2702 | movingbodychiro.com

info@movingbodychiro.com

New Foundations Counseling

720-996-1340 | newfoundationcounseling.com

info@newfoundationcounseling.com

Omni Counseling and Nutrition

Corrie Van Horne | 303-709-2404

omnicounselingandnutrition.com

Queer Asterisk

720-507-6161 | queerasterisk.com

info@queerasterisk.com

Queer Relationship Institute

Tom Bruett | 720-248-8359

queerrelationshipinstitute.com

Rainbow Reflections

720-336-0364 | rainbowreflections.org

Real You Electrolysis

360-217-4205

realyouelectrolysis.com

Softening Stone Psychotherapy

Parker Schneider, MA, LPC

720-378-4662

SofteningStonePsychotherapy.com

Spectrum: The Other Clinic

601-643-9708 | otherclinic.org

spectrum@otherclinic.org

Third Eye Acupuncture & Wellness

Emily Sealy, LAc | 720-288-0305

ThirdEyeAcu.com

True Essence Therapy

Aiya Staller | 720-772-1606

trueessencetherapy.com

info@trueessencetherapy.com

Unraveling Recovery, LLC

Christina Hayes Scott

970-591-3801 | recoverycoachchristina.com

Wander Haven Psychology

Jeff Paulez, PhD (he/him)

303-578-0708 | wanderhavenpsychology.com