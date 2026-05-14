Featured Mental Health Providers

Affirmative Psychological Services
Dr. Kelly Cromer
305-495-6977
drkellycromer@aaron-mccauley
affirmativepsychologicalservices.org
Dr. Kelly Cromer is a queer, neurodivergent clinical psychologist who provides affirming virtual full psychological evaluations. This includes autism and ADHD. Flexible scheduling, no reschedule fees, and sliding scale options available. Their collaborative approach centers your autonomy, lived experience, and intersectional identities. BIPOC and 2SLGBTQIA+ people are welcome and valued.
Roaring Courage Counseling, LLC
Veronica Villanueva, LCPC, LPC, NCC
(she/her)
720-770-4906
veronica@roaringcouragecounseling.com
roaringcouragecounseling.com
Roaring Courage Counseling, LLC offers affirming telehealth therapy services for clients in Colorado. Veronica Villanueva, LCPC, LPC, NCC, provides trauma-informed, relational, and culturally responsive care supporting individuals, couples, and LGBTQIA+ communities. Therapy focuses on resilience, emotional growth, identity exploration, and creating sustainable change through collaborative, compassionate support.
True Essence Therapy
Aiya Staller
(she/they)
720-772-1601
info@trueessencetherapy.com
trueessencetherapy.com
At True Essence Therapy, we are a queer-owned and operated practice where you are not just welcomed but genuinely celebrated. Our affirming team in Boulder and Longmont, CO offers somatic, art, and trauma-informed therapy designed to honor every layer of your identity. Healing here begins with belonging.
Zach Verwey LLC Counseling Services
Zach Verwey, MA, LPC
(720) 334-7226
zverweycounseling@gmail.com
zachverwey.com
Zach Verwey, MA, LPC specializes in providing mental health therapy to the LGBTQIA+ community navigating concerns related to religious trauma, grief and loss, relationship issues, psychedelic integration, and body image pressures. He uses a relational approach, emphasizing empathy, trust, and safety while drawing on curiosity and collaboration to explore patterns, deepen insight, and support meaningful change.
Additional Resources
Alex Osias, MSW, LCSW, MFTC
720-310-0714 | alexosias.com
Arcana Counseling
Elena Schmeising, LPCC
720-432-6661 | elena@arcanacounseling.co
arcanacounseling.co
Artfully You Therapy
Dr. Nikki Blakesley
719-377-2442 | artfullyyoutherapy.com
hello@artfullyyoutherapy.com
Chroma Wellness Center
Ryan Sturdevant, CMHC, CEO (he/him)
ryans@chromawellnesscenter.com
Diversus Health
Michael Renteria
michael.renteria@diversushealth.org
diversushealth.org
Laura Brodie MA, ATR, LPC
LICENSED PROFESSIONAL COUNSELOR
be.passionate.in.life@gmail.com | 303-981-8508
DenverTherapist.org
Natural Embodiment Somatic and Dance/Movement Therapy
Lauren Pass Erickson
lauren@naturalembodiment.org | 401-307-3449
naturalembodiment.org
Peak Health Direct Primary Care
Peter Yu
720-734-8010
peakhealthdpc.com
Pivotal Counseling, LLC
Greeley, Fort Collins, and Online
970-281-4677
pivotalcounseling.com
Queer Relationship Institute
Tom Bruett
720-248-8359 | tom@queerrelationshipinstitute.com
queerrelationshipinstitute.com
Rocky Mountain Equality
Theo Conover
theo@rmequality.org | rmequality.org
Umbrella Collective
umbrellacollective.org
Wander Haven Psychology
Jeff Paulez, PhD
303-578-9708 | wanderhavenpsychology.com
Birch Psychology
303-834-1026 | birchpsychology.com
DNB Therapy
D. Nico Baker, LCSW
720-443-2353 | dnbtherapy.com
Ease Electrolysis
Easehairremoval.com
Ellie Mental Health
elliementalhealth.com
Facilitated Movement
Sam Herrendorf | 312-498-6673
Facilitatedmovement.com
Healing with Feelings
Amanda Tinkey, LCSW
720-334-8646 (text/call)
amandatinkey@healingwithfeelings.com
Healthy Minds of Colorado
Info@HealthyMindsofColorado.com
720-432-3379 | HealthyMindsofColorado.com
Identity Insights, LLC
970-697-4169 | identityinsightsgroup.com
admin@identityinsightsgroup.com
1212 Bookcliff Ave Suite 3
Grand Junction, CO 81501
Inclusive Care
Dr. Krystyna Holland
720-316-4100 | InclusiveCareLLC.com
Infinite Wheel
720-772-6446 | infinite-wheel.com
sam@infinite-wheel.com
Jade Cooley Therapy
720-263-7194 | jadecooleytherapy.com
Jade@JadeCooleyTherapy.com
Jade Wellness
jadewellnessdenver.com
hello@jadewellnessdenver.com
Jesse Proia M.A., L.M.F.T.
Colorado – LMFT .0001839
213-538-8714 | Jesseproia.com
jesseproia@jesseproia.com
Lee & Me Psychiatry PLLC
720-734-4411 | leeandmepsychiatry.com
Info@leeandmepsychiatry.com
Liminality Counseling
Rebecca Guidera, LPC
843-330-0343 (text)
liminality.counseling@gmail.com
Moving Body Chiropractic
Melissa Steele, Office Manager
720-239-2702 | movingbodychiro.com
info@movingbodychiro.com
New Foundations Counseling
720-996-1340 | newfoundationcounseling.com
info@newfoundationcounseling.com
Omni Counseling and Nutrition
Corrie Van Horne | 303-709-2404
omnicounselingandnutrition.com
Queer Asterisk
720-507-6161 | queerasterisk.com
info@queerasterisk.com
Queer Relationship Institute
Tom Bruett | 720-248-8359
queerrelationshipinstitute.com
Rainbow Reflections
720-336-0364 | rainbowreflections.org
Real You Electrolysis
360-217-4205
realyouelectrolysis.com
Softening Stone Psychotherapy
Parker Schneider, MA, LPC
720-378-4662
SofteningStonePsychotherapy.com
Spectrum: The Other Clinic
601-643-9708 | otherclinic.org
spectrum@otherclinic.org
Third Eye Acupuncture & Wellness
Emily Sealy, LAc | 720-288-0305
ThirdEyeAcu.com
True Essence Therapy
Aiya Staller | 720-772-1606
trueessencetherapy.com
info@trueessencetherapy.com
Unraveling Recovery, LLC
Christina Hayes Scott
970-591-3801 | recoverycoachchristina.com
Wander Haven Psychology
Jeff Paulez, PhD (he/him)
303-578-0708 | wanderhavenpsychology.com