Nick Jonas is Standing Up for the LGBTQ+ Community

As if I needed another season to love the Jonas Brothers, they just reminded me why they are on repeat in my car. On March 5, Nick Jonas did an interview with Jake Shane and said, “Homophobia has no place anywhere.” During the interview, they were addressing listeners’ relationship questions, and Shane mentioned internalized homophobia, prompting Nick Jonas to respond with a clear message of support.

The brothers have all been shown their support throughout the years and expressed appreciation for their gay fans, with Nick noting that “embracing my gay fans was a ‘priority.’” Nick headlined Pittsburgh Pride in 2015, and Joe has talked openly about teaching his girls about pride and even held a progressive pride flag during a show before. In 2020, the brothers made a post during pride month mentioning they are committed to amplifying the voices of the LGBTQ+ community. I find myself not listening to lots of music I used to enjoy as a kid anymore, but you bet Camp Rock and any Jonas Brothers songs will always be on one of my Spotify playlists. @chikitungis BEST. NIGHT. EVER. 🏳️‍🌈 #jonasbrothers #dnce #joejonas #lasvegas #fyp @joejonas @Jonas Brothers @DNCE #MadewithKAContest ♬ original sound – ale

Nick previously mentioned in an interview with PinkNews that his dad taught him from a young age that “It’s all love—It’s all the same.” We can thank Kevin Jonas Sr. for being one of the few ministers who consistently shares that message of love.

“To me, the important thing, as I’ve got older, as a heterosexual male is to raise my voice and do all I can to show support for people who have been really supportive of me.”⁠ – Nick Jonas

Photo courtesy of social media