Joy as Protest: FUPA and Miss Zarah Take the Reins of Denver PrideFest 2026

In a year defined by shifting landscapes and political gravity, Denver PrideFest 2026 is returning to its roots. As the festival navigates a transition to a high-impact, one-day celebration and a bold move to 16th Street, two of the city’s most magnetic figures are stepping into the spotlight.

FUPA and Zahra Misdemeanor, or Miss Zarah have been named the official hosts of Denver PrideFest 2026, bringing a cocktail of high-glamour, sharp wit, and a deeply grounded understanding of what it means to be queer in America today. We caught up with both of them at the Denver PrideFest meet-and-greet to get behind the scenes about their passion for social justice ad their entertainment intentions for Aurora Pride.

A Full-Circle Moment

For FUPA, hosting the event represents a personal milestone that spans state lines. Growing up in Wyoming, Denver was the nearest beacon of queer possibility.

“One of my first exposures to not just queer people, but collections of queer people and community, was seeing pictures and videos of Pride in Denver,” FUPA recalls. “It’s really crazy that 10 years later, I’m not only getting to attend, but Zarah and I are at the top. We’re the faces of the day. It’s a very full-circle moment.”

Miss Zarah echoes this sense of responsibility, noting that while the festival has evolved into a massive celebration, the underlying current of activism remains the foundation.

“Pride started off as a protest. That’s the reason why we are celebrating now,” Zarah says. “Joy is a protest too, especially right now. That’s even more of a reason why this year is so important.”

Taking Up Space on 16th Street

The 2026 festival brings a significant change in geography, moving the festivities to Denver’s iconic 16th Street. While some community members have expressed reservations about the logistical shift, the hosts see the move as a radical reclamation of public space.

“It gives the queer community here in Denver the opportunity to take up space somewhere else,” Zarah explains. “I think that’s really important.”

The disruption, according to the hosts, is exactly the point. The move forces the city to acknowledge the presence and the power of the LGBTQ+ community in a way that a self-contained park festival might not.

“To anyone who thinks that this is disruptive … I think that speaks to what the mission is,” the hosts noted during the interview. “It is to block traffic and cause inconveniences and force people to look out their windows at the mass collection of people who are, again, very happy and very joyful—while also being pissed off.”

“We Are Here, We Are Pissed, and We Are Joyful”

The gravity of 2026 is not lost on either host. Against a backdrop of global conflict and a domestic political climate that often feels hostile to queer existence, FUPA and Zarah are using their platform to demand visibility.

FUPA is particularly vocal about the need for the community to show up in force, linking the survival of drag and queer spaces to active participation.

“We need to show people that we will come out. If we want to have drag year-round, we need to show people through the pictures of the mass collections of people that we are here,” FUPA says. “And if they want to take us out, they’re going to need a bigger gun.”

For Miss Zarah, the antidote to the “storm” of current events is the intentional cultivation of community.

“It’s easy for us to get consumed in the news and become upset and depressed … but I’ve been trying to focus on making sure people are coming out and being with community. Because that is our saving grace. That’s what’s going to keep us moving; that’s what’s going to continue that fire to fight.”

Beyond the Main Stage: Black Pride and 100 Hours of Programming

While PrideFest is the crown jewel of June, Miss Zarah is quick to remind the community that the celebration is a month-long marathon. She is particularly focused on Black Pride (June 11–14), featuring heavy hitters like Ts Madison, De’Shawn Wesley, and Kenya Pleaser.

“Without Black Pride, we don’t have Pride,” Zarah asserts.

Despite the main festival shifting to a one-day format, the hosts are quick to dispel the idea that the celebration is “smaller.” The Center has expanded its programming to include over 100 hours of events throughout the month, catering to specific niches within the community.

What to Expect: Looks, Laughs, and Solidarity

So, what can attendees expect when FUPA and Miss Zarah take the mic? A mix of high-fashion “looks,” “sickening” special guests, and a healthy dose of humor.

“They’re going to laugh at me, they’re going to laugh with me, and they’re going to laugh for me,” FUPA jokes. “I love to just keep it light and remind people why we’re all there, which is community, togetherness, and solidarity. We can have fun while it’s still very meaningful.”

As Denver prepares for its most disruptive and joyful Pride yet, the message from the hosts is clear: Show up, take up space, and don’t let the fire go out.

Photos and video courtesy of social media