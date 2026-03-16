‘SIX (Drag Queens)’ is Returning to Denver

There’s good news brewing for you, Denver theatre lovers out there. SIX the Musical has been tearing across the country, garnering acclaim and fandom in its wake. However, in the coming month, folks will have the opportunity to not only experience it here, in Denver, but attend a drag retelling of the stories of Catherine, Anne, Jane, Anna, Katherine and Catherine, because we say THEIR names, and their lives with their ex-ex-ex-ex-ex-ex-husband.

After being able to see the show myself, I had the opportunity to sit down with Talia Tucker L’Whor to gain some more insight on her experience with putting all of this together. From taking on hosting the show to her humble theatre beginnings, Talia shared what it’s like to bring to life the stories of those who have been …

DIVORCED, BEHEADED and SLAYED!

This is your second run of SIX (Drag Queens)! Why the revival? What made you want to bring it back? (Lucky for us!)

After our first run of SIX (Drag Queens) at the Holiday Theater in September, the feedback was overwhelming in how much people loved the show and how they wanted to see it again. I took these kind words to the incredible entertainment team at MCA and asked if they’d be willing to give us another go, graciously they threw us a bone and the result could not have been more successful.

What stands out to you about the original musical, SIX? Why has it been the source material for this show?

SIX the Musical is retelling of the wives of King Henry the 8th in the form of pop divas. Some songs have musical style inspirations from Beyonce and Rihanna, others from Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Adele, and so on. It’s a beautiful way to tell an old story with a fresh new style. As for transferring SIX into a drag show, the material writes itself. SIX is all about the six wives taking the microphone and retelling their marriages to King Henry from their perspective, experiences previously ignored by history. The characters are rambunctious, loud, sassy, catty, and inspired by Pop Divas; the jump to drag queens is very easy.

Which song/scene do you enjoy performing the most in SIX: Drag Queens and why? (As well as you can answer without spoilers! Sorry if it’s an impossible question …)

I will remain unbiased, BUT we run an audience vote competition each show of which wife had the worst life with King Henry (and had the best performance). Show number one, the winner was Jane Seymour, played by Foxxy L’Whor, In show number two, the winner was Kathryn of Aragon played by Freda Slaves. You’ll have to come to show three to five to see who wins those competitions.

This show has such a fun cast! What are your cast mates like, and what do you enjoy about working with them?

If you think the cast of SIX (Drag Queens) is fun on stage, then you should see them backstage. We’re all working professionals in the field of entertainment. We’ve all collaborated on many events over the years. It’s like a reunion of old friends catching up and laughing about what’s going on in our lives. I’ve always been capable of producing and creating solo shows and experiences, but what makes working as a full-time entertainer worth it is the engagement with the audience and the people you create art with. I, for one, am very gracious to create art with such an illustrious cast of joyful and wickedly talented artists.

What do you hope people will take away from their experience with SIX (Drag Queens?)

In the current tumultuous American politics, we want to create an experience that provides a reprieve from the news and also offers a simple commentary. Without spoiling too much, we’ve managed to include King Henry himself to pop up in the show for a special cameo. The message we want the audience to leave with is: “You don’t need a man to be happy, and we don’t need a king to run our country.”

What would your costars like to say about this experience with SIX (Drag Queens)?

Foxxy L’Whor as Jane Seymour: “It’s been such an amazing experience to be a part of this production—having all of these amazing performers in one place with a little history and a little timeliness and a lot of irreverence—It’s unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of and is exactly what my spirit needs in these godless times!”



Anita Goodman as Cathryn Parr: “SIX (Drag Queens) is such a special show because of the diverse cast and unique talents of each performer … and, it’s drag! What’s there not to love?”

Lulu Krystals as Katherine Howard: “This show is a fun, high-energy experience with some of Denver’s best talent that will leave you wanting more. Getting to perform in this show, loving what we do with people that we love, is such a rewarding experience.”

Freda Slaves as Katherine of Aragon: “What makes this show special is the amazing talent and uniqueness each of us brings. Everyone gets a chance to really shine. My hope is that audiences see this show and see the queen inside of themselves. That we all get to make our own histories and be our own knights in shining armor.”

Coco Bardot as Anna of Cleves: “This production continues to be a mix of pop culture, queer, and feminist vibes that everyone will love! It gives you a little bit of everything and MORE!”

Santana Trujillo, our Choreographer: “If you love the musical and love the songs … This show will take you to the next level! The performer’s energy is infectious and will have you on your feet!”

Chase Bottoms L’Whor as King Henry: “This production of SIX is fun and fresh! You can expect to sing along to the musical you know and love, but with some twists! These differences are what make it relevant and a must-see show!”

How did you discover theatre? How has your musical journey been to this point?

This is my musical journey dream, because I love musicals so deeply and yet possess ZERO live singing talents. To be able to host and produce a parody of this illustrious show, and to lip sync the songs that bring me immense joy, is truly the talentless musical dream. Jokes aside, I grew up doing shows with my high school Colorado Academy and my college University of Redlands. I graduated with a minor in theater and my unprompted, un-required senior project was to create a series of comedic short skits to create a comedy show called No I Don’t Want to Sleep with You. So it makes sense the director of that show would grow up to be a drag queen.

Who are three musical characters you would have over for dinner and why?

Angel from RENT because she seems like the life of the party, Sally Bowles from Cabaret because I KNOW ya girl got some great stories, and Velma Kelly from Chicago (are you sensing a trend here?) I just feel like these three high-class divas in the same room would know how to laugh and have a good time.

Now that you have a first run, AND preparation for a second run, under your belt: What has come up in reflection of it? How has it gone and what are some takeaways you have?

When I’m performing a new drag number, it feels like it takes three attempts to feel fully comfortable. Round one is about learning what works and trying a new concept. Round two is about fine-tuning, focusing on what went well, and cleaning up what could be smoother. Round three is all about the final product that’s clean, unique, exciting, and artful. Coming on our third show run of SIX (Drag Queens), we know how to make the show cleaner and have a list of extra things to add to make the experience special. So, if you’ve seen any of our runs before, come to the next ones because we’re adding elements to make it even more special and prestigious.

When looking ahead at what’s next for Talia Tucker, what are some events you have coming up that you’re really excited about?

Right now, SIX (Drag Queens) is the show of my career. It’s a musical I love so much, and the cast is truly so talented. We are proud to have sold out all 400 seats in the Holiday Theater and now officially bringing our show back to Community College of Denver in April! We have a fever dream of taking this show around the state of Colorado throughout 2026.

How can people come to see Six: Drag Queens?

Hello reader, my fine reader, thank you for reading this eloquent article. If you’ve gotten this far, my friend, I implore you. NAY. I demand you to come see SIX (Drag Queens) at the King Center on Auraria campus on April 10 and 11 in collaboration with the Community College of Denver. We may be Divorced, Beheaded, and Dead, but we’re still slaying a show for you. This is going to be the event of the year; don’t miss it!

Jump on it while you have the chance! Tickets can be found here. Get one before they sell out!

Photos courtesy of ‘SIX: Drag Queens’