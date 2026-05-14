Advocates and Officials Rally as Federal Subpoena Targets Transgender Youth Medical Records

In a significant escalation of federal efforts to investigate gender-affirming care, LGBTQ+ advocates and New York officials gathered in lower Manhattan this week to demand that NYU Langone Health resist a sweeping grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice. The subpoena, issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, seeks the private medical records of every patient under 18 who received gender-affirming care at the hospital since 2020, as well as the names of the healthcare providers involved.

“We will not allow anti-trans extremists to turn our hospitals into hunting grounds,” says Tyler Hack of the Christopher Street Project during the rally. Hack emphasizes the broader implications for medical privacy, stating, “Playing political games to weaponize Americans’ private healthcare information is not just an attack on trans people—It is an attack on every single American who benefits from basic patient-provider privacy.”

The move by the Department of Justice follows a series of administrative subpoenas issued last year, which several federal judges blocked, describing the investigations as “motivated only by bad faith.” However, the shift to a grand jury subpoena indicates a transition into a federal criminal investigation, a move legal experts and advocates characterized as an attempt at intimidation. Alejandra Caraballo, a Harvard Law instructor, called the action a “blatant unlawful effort” to abuse the justice system. “There is no low that this Justice Department won’t stoop to in an effort to abuse the justice system to persecute their political enemies,” Caraballo says.

New York’s Shield Law, designed to protect reproductive and gender-affirming healthcare, requires hospitals to notify patients 30 days before complying with such requests. Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal urged the hospital to utilize every legal protection available. “Every hospital in New York regards patient privacy as sacrosanct,” Hoylman-Sigal says. “Otherwise, no patient can feel comfortable walking through their doors.”

While NYU Langone has stated it is “evaluating” its response, the pressure from the community remains high. Jay Walker of Gays Against Guns told reporters that complying would be a betrayal of the medical profession’s core tenets. “It would be an abrogation of NYU Langone’s most primary responsibility as a healthcare provider, which is first, do no harm,” Walker says. As the 30-day window under the Shield Law begins, New Yorkers are watching to see if the institution will “hold the line” against what many see as a dangerous overreach into private medical lives.