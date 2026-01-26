Doechii’s ‘Girl, Get Up’ with SZA Gets No. 1 On Billboard Chart

Doechii became a sensation after her song “Alligator Bites Never Heal” won her a Grammy. Now her fans have been waiting patiently for her next big era.

Last December, Doechii released “Girl, Get Up” with SZA. So far, it’s been unclear whether this song is part of an EP or just a single, but the important thing is that it topped two charts. The collaboration between Doechii and SZA and recently debuted on the Billboard charts, and since the charts are built on purchases, their fans flooded Apple Music and other digital platforms to purchase the song.

“Girl, Get Up” became her first No.1 song on the Rap Digital Song Sale, before this she was already climbing the chart. “Denial Is A River” reached No. 3 on the chart, and “Anxiety” reached No. 10, fronted by Sleepy Hallow. “Alter Ego” was a collaboration with JT, a hip-hop talent.

Meanwhile, over on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sale chart, “Girl, Get Up” reached No. 1 there as well. “Anxiety,” released last year, grew very popular when she performed it during the Grammys in 2025, after which it debuted at No. 1 on the chart in May.

“Girl, Get Up” also gave SZA her first chart topper, even beating “Luther,” her previous collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.

