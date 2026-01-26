AOC: Presidential Candidate?

She came from the Bronx, and won her first election in the wake of the 2016 presidential election. She is an icon who fights for her people.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is looking like a possible candidate for the presidential race in 2028. She has yet to announce whether she will be making a run for Senate or if she will take the leap and put in a presidential bid.

If she were to run for President, her Republican counterpart would most likely be JD Vance. Recently, she has made a number of comments regarding Vance that led to speculation of her possible presidential campaign. Ocasio-Cortez reposted a poll that predicted her to beat Vance, saying “let the record show: I would stomp him. I would stomp him!”

Ocasio-Cortez has made her position in regards to Vance’s politician leanings very clear. In response to the Minneapolis shooting she says, “I understand that Vice President Vance believes that shooting a young mother of three in the face three times is an acceptable America that he wants to live in, and I do not.”

If Ocasio-Cortez were to run, it would be a huge win for the progressives who wish they could have seen Sen. Bernie Sanders matched up against President Trump in past elections. Ocasio-Cortez was first elected to the House in 2018, gaining massive support through her strong, community-focused platform. Since, she has made a large impact through her work as both a politician and activist.

Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders began a tour titled “Fighting Oligarchy” that spanned across America in the beginning of 2025, with the goal of bringing people together to address the path “forward to take on the oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country.”

If she were to run, Ocasio-Cortez’ main opponent for the primary would be Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has openly confirmed that he is considering the 2028 presidential race. Both candidates would have a strong following, with the possibility of mirroring the Hillary Clinton v. Sanders democratic primary in 2016.

An Ocasio-Cortez ballot would be a fresh, inspiring fight. She uses the resources she has in ways other politicians do not. Between her media presence, and her political alliances, she has an incredibly strong platform.

When it comes down to it, Ocasio-Cortez would make an incredible candidate. But the question is: can the country handle the idea of a female president? They have proven time and time again a bias towards powerful female politicians: would an Ocasio-Cortez ballot be any different? Without a doubt, she has the ability to beat Vance—but only if the people can set aside their prejudices.

Photo courtesy of social media