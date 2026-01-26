Don Lemon Tells Nicki Minaj to Get a Life

The Nicki Minaj saga has entered yet another chaotic chapter — this time featuring an online scuffle with Don Lemon after the former CNN host covered an anti‑ICE protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota. The protest erupted after reports surfaced that the pastor had ties to ICE, and right‑wing media immediately pounced on Lemon for “committing journalism” and participating in “criminal conspiracy.” The Assistant Attorney General even floated legal threats under the FACE Act and the KKK Act, because apparently subtlety is dead.

Nicki, never one to miss an opportunity to hit “post” before thinking, jumped in with homophobic slurs and demands to lock Lemon up. She also implied he’d never disrupt a service of another religion—a talking point straight out of the MAGA starter pack. Seems she doesn’t even need a MAGA hat to fit right in with her new friends.

Lemon clapped back calling her a “pick me” who inserts herself into conversations she doesn’t understand. And honestly? The shoe fits.

In his video, Lemon calls Minaj “homophobic, bigoted, (and) ignorant” and points out that she seems unbothered by the harm she’s causing to Black and queer communities—the very people who helped build her career. He also calls out her long history of deflecting criticism, noting that she’s quick to attack others while refusing to look inward.

He wraps the video by telling her to “get a life” and “stop being a pick me,” adding, “I choose not to pick you,” before encouraging Black and queer audiences to reconsider their support. The comments section was basically a digital standing ovation with people declaring her “done,” “canceled,” and “finished.

Nicki’s response? Zero remorse. She doubled down, defended her slurs, and told her followers, “I’m glad they’re angry. They’re about to get even angrier,” referring to critics of her new conservative persona.

Her political pivot has been … dramatic. Ever since her appearance at America Fest with Erika Kirk, she’s been hemorrhaging fans faster than a Twitter stan account during finals week. After being dragged relentlessly on Instagram, she’s now posting almost exclusively on X—the platform where nuance goes to die and conservative influencers go to feel important.

Former fans are calling her unhinged, and even celebrities are chiming in, warning that more stars may follow her lead because “people go where the money is.” Translation: Clout is a hell of a drug.

And then there’s the cherry on top: Nicki’s X bio now lists a new album release date—March 27, 2026. Coincidentally, that’s the exact same day SLAYYYTER drops her new album.

I’ll be taking Don Lemon’s advice and choosing not to pick Minaj. I’ll be streaming SLAYYYTER all day, every day, and letting Nicki’s new era marinate over in the conservative corner of the internet where she seems most comfortable.

Images Courtesy of Social Media, Edited by Cryssie Nicole