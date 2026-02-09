Colorado Making More Strides to Go Green

The Polis administration awards $21.6 million in support of local climate actions. These grants will support support local governments adopting policies and advancing programs that reduce pollution and boost local resilience.

“Colorado is at the forefront in connecting local governments with the investments needed to boost our clean energy economy, and protect our air quality. Investments from the IMPACT Accelerator initiative assist Coloradans in transforming local communities by expanding housing options, creating clean transportation actions, and responsible land use to keep our communities and environment healthy for generations to come,” says Governor Polis.

“Local governments can make policy decisions with long-standing impacts that meet the needs and priorities of their communities making them essential partners in our work to achieve net-zero emissions in Colorado by 2050. With a unique focus on policy adoption, these grants turn high-level state priorities into local realities, strengthening the long-term economic and environmental resilience of neighborhoods across the state,” says Colorado Energy Office Executive Director Will Toor.

Colorado Energy Office has announced receiving $21.6 million in grant awards to help local governments adopt policies that enhance resilience, reduce emissions, and advance other priorities. Such as clean air, lower energy costs, and affordable housing. These are federally funded awards through the Local IMPACT Accelerator Grant Program and they will be supporting 17 projects that promote policies expanding beyond state requirements in four categories: buildings, land use, transportation, and waste.

Funding through the Local IMPACT Accelerator program focuses on local policy adoption, with funding also available to support policy implementation. The Colorado Energy Office prioritized awards for projects across the state proposing policies with a high likelihood of success, existing stakeholder support, long-term impacts, and high emissions reduction potential, as well as projects in low-income communities.

Through the Local IMPACT Accelerator Grant the following applicants received a letter of intent to award the first round of the grant. This does not mean the award has been finalized due to projects still needing to meet state contracting requirements and these project summaries may change.

Adams County -$2,040,000- For adopting new development standards for: large scale solar, wind, and deep heat energy projects. Also funding: low-emission public transportation and lower-income communities.

City of Aurora -$1,745,000- New zoning rules and development standards, shared-use transit areas, expand transportation options, and mobility hubs for low-income communities.

City of Fort Collins -$3,838,615- Safer street design (at intersections) and more robust energy performance.

City of Golden -$398,750- Universal Recycling Ordinance among other strong waste policies.

City of Louisville -$340,000- Support community resilience, reduce emissions, affordable housing , creating green spaces, and addressing local climate issues.

City of Manitou Springs -$1,553,000- New transportation code, funding projects for safer streets, enhance mobility hubs, and city development supports walking and biking.

City of Rifle -$162,000- Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), financial assistance for ADUs, and increase housing and transit connectivity.

City of Thornton -$590,000- New strategic growth, development, and transportation policies.

City of Victor -$1,354,000- Roads for walking and biking, funding municipal solar power system, and city building improvments.

City of Westminster -$540,000- Streets policy, land use, and transportation actions for climate goals.

Larimer County -$515,000- Construction and Demolition Waste Division Ordinance.

Routt County -$465,000- Active and Multimodal Transportation Policy to advance climate goals and reduce emissions.

Town of Aron -$1,282,587- New land use, transportation, and waste policies in support of renewable energy.

Town of Mountain Village -$1,883,062- Mandating universal composting for all residents and businesses.

Town of Ridgeway -$1,334,800- Adopting an all electric building code for new construction.

Town of Telluride -$2,196,250- New building energy performance standards for commercial and town-owned properties.

Town of Winter Park -$1,366,200- Proposing policies on thermal energy and net-zero bus stops.

Photo courtesy of the Polis administration