Colorado Supreme Court Orders Children’s Hospital to Resume Gender-Affirming Medical Care

In a major legal victory for LGBTQ+ advocates, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Children’s Hospital Colorado must resume providing essential gender-affirming medical treatments to transgender minors. The state’s highest court came to a 5-2 decision, concluding that the medical institution had broken the state’s robust anti-discrimination law when it suspended treatments earlier this year following aggressive funding threats from the federal government.

The legal battle began after Children’s Hospital Colorado halted prescriptions for puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy for youth under the age of 18. This sudden shift occurred in January, triggered by a declaration from U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claiming that such care was unsafe and threatening to sever federal Medicaid and Medicare funding for hospitals that continued the practice. In response, four transgender youth and their families brought forward a class-action lawsuit under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act. They highlighted a stark double standard: While transgender children were denied access to these necessary hormonal medications, the hospital simultaneously continued to provide the exact same treatments to cisgender minors when medically appropriate.

The state supreme court agreed that this discrepancy constituted outright discrimination based on gender identity. The majority opinion decisively rejected the hospital’s justification that it acted purely out of self-preservation to avoid federal penalties. Writing for the majority, Justice William Hood made it clear that a fear of federal retaliation cannot excuse a violation of state civil rights, declaring:

“CHC’s decision to suspend medical gender-affirming care to youth denies petitioners the full and equal enjoyment of services based on gender identity. We conclude that the actual immediate and irreparable harm to petitioners outweighs the speculative harm CHC may face if the federal government further acts against it.”

The abrupt cessation of medical services left hundreds of vulnerable patients in limbo, prompting significant mental health consequences. Families reported severe spikes in anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation as children faced the terrifying prospect of undergoing a biological puberty that did not align with their true gender identity. Denisha Doe, a Colorado mother involved in the lawsuit whose daughter was previously prescribed puberty blockers through the hospital’s program, expressed the profound relief brought by the court’s intervention, while noting the immense emotional toll the administrative pause inflicted on her family. Reflecting on the high-stakes ruling, Doe shared:

“It’s brought us tremendous relief, but it doesn’t erase the trauma that our family and families like ours have endured, and it doesn’t change the broader climate of fear that trans youth are facing. Our daughter has really expressed that she could not tolerate living life in a body with male characteristics. And frankly, she was very open and adamant that she couldn’t live life that way. Knowing that this care will hopefully, in short order, be reinstated is just a tremendous relief for her and for us.”

The ruling reverses a lower district court’s previous refusal to force the hospital’s hand. The Colorado Supreme Court has officially directed the lower court to issue a preliminary injunction requiring Children’s Hospital Colorado to restore its medical care program while the broader trial proceeds. As the hospital reviews the court’s mandate to outline its next steps, state legal representatives celebrated the decision as a critical reaffirmation of human rights. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser strongly backed the court’s order, noting that it provides a vital shield for trans youth and should serve as a clear blueprint for the hospital’s immediate compliance:

“With today’s Colorado Supreme Court decision, Colorado families are finally going to get relief after months of uncertainty over whether their children would get the lifesaving care they need. This decision should give Children’s Hospital Colorado the direction it needs to resume gender-affirming care and I hope the hospital will not delay another day.”