There’s No Turning Back: An OFM Update for 2026

The queer community have been shattering glass ceilings here in the U.S. ever since the fateful day the first brick was thrown back at the Stonewall Inn in 1969. Not long after, in 1976, OUT FRONT was founded here in Denver by Phil Price. We’re the second-oldest queer media source in the country. We, just to be perfectly clear, aren’t going anywhere.

But maybe it goes without saying that this is a difficult time for a lot of people. The rich are busy getting richer while the rest of us are struggling. We are struggling to keep food on the table; we are losing sleep over things like exorbitant healthcare costs and skyrocketing rents. Over 771,000 people experienced homelessness in the U.S. in 2024. We’re being faced with the ongoing terror of ICE’s deployment in droves in our cities. Not only are we shouldering our own heavy worries, we’re painfully aware that so many people have it worse.

The Trump administration has been targeting public media with severe funding cuts, putting the free press in peril. Despite everything, it wouldn’t be in our spirit to give up when the times are tough. Especially not in 2026, the year of our 50th anniversary. OUT FRONT is committed to remaining a free resource for the queer community. We’re still putting on events, like our upcoming XOXO Market event this weekend and, of course, our annual Aurora Pride event. Plus, our website recently got a fresh new look to help us bring readers the best in politics, local and national breaking news, celebrity gossip, and everything else we know queer people and allies around the country (and the world) are tuned in to OUT FRONT to read all about.

With all that being said, we have made the tough decision to stop printing monthly magazines for now. We don’t love the idea of not being in literal print anymore, of course, but the most true-to-ourselves thing to do right now is to divest from the supply chains of capital in this way. We’re not going to play this game the way the 1% would like us to, burning ourselves out financially and mentally, frantically trying to keep a dying print mag going when print media and the free press as a whole are under such intense siege right now.

We are liberating our labor from the costly process of printing physical copies in order to put our energy into our events like the upcoming Fundraising Gala to Save Queer Media later this month, Denver Pride Professionals in March, and of course all while still bringing our readers as much queer breaking news as possible. Digital content is also more inclusive for screen readers, text-to-speech, or other accessibility tools our readers might be using to access queer media. Web content is also easily accessible to readers who may not be able to go out and pick up a copy of the magazine, or who live outside of Colorado.

In short, our number-one priorities are to keep on keeping on with staging local events for the queer community and its allies as well as producing quality, queer-flavored breaking news content on our website. Full steam ahead. Consider this our very own Temporary Autonomous Zone. We’re still here, bold in the face of adversity, loud and proud as ever. We’re unapologetically queer, and we condemn the confines of late-stage capitalism. There’s no turning back.