Cann-Tastic! OFM’s April Cannabis Gift Guide

Happy late 420, canna-thusiasts! Apologies for the late drop, but we got a little too enthusiastic trying these great products! Plus, we all know in Colorado, it’s 420 all year long. Check out our picks below for some of the best of the best in cannabis!

Reach for the snores! Drift into deep sleep with the cozy blueberry-flavored gummy made for refreshingly restful Zzz’s. Each gummy delivers 10mg THC and 2mg CBN in a precisely dosed, easy-to-enjoy format. If you prefer chocolate instead, the same sleep-forward formulation is also available in a chocolate bar option.

These berry gummies taste great and, with their microdose amount of CBN and full dose of THC, are perfect for sleep or winding down with a late night book or movie.

Transport yourself to a decadent dimension with this classic combo of creamy peanut buddah and smooth milk chocolate, reimagined for elevated indulgence with hemp-derived THC and CBG. Each cup is formulated with 25mg THC and 25mg CBG. These tasty treats really convey the taste of the name-brand goodies and mask the taste of cannabis—Be careful not to eat the whole bag!

Try incredibles Comets and experience the tastebud takeover! Out-of-this-world strawberry gummy flavor dosed to perfection with crunchy rainbow space rocks. Each Comet contains 10mg THC. The gummy/nerd taste is delightful and the texture and THC pack a punch!

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Known as the “Hermès of Marijuana,” Beboe Cloud 9 gummies offer consumers a sophisticated cannabis experience. The Sparkling Pear flavor is like cashmere socks for the soul, artfully blended for bliss, and made with a 1:1 ratio of THC & CBG.

These sweet and tasty treats are perfect for relaxation or deep focus, and it’s hard to eat just one!

Choose Your Pour this 4/20. Ellora’s chic, non-alcoholic THC spirit makes an elevated cannabis gift for every kind of cocktail lover, available in new higher dosages in 10mg and 20mg hemp-derived THC options. Like a shot, the 10mg pour offers a perfectly balanced buzz ideal for replacing a second glass of wine while its big sister, the 20mg, delivers a bold, full-strength experience for seasoned consumers who want more impact.

With just 28 calories per serving, plus a vegan, gluten-free formula, Ellora transforms classic cocktails into a sophisticated cannabis experience—making it a standout 4/20 gift, alcohol alternative, and must-have for modern home bartenders. Also available in 5mg bottles for the newbies.

Because 4/20 deserves a proper upgrade, Crescent 9 fast-acting Delta-9 THC seltzers are an easy win for elevating any smoke-free sesh. Each crisp, party-ready can delivers a bold 10mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC with fast-acting effects, making it simple to sip, share, and pace your high. This variety pack includes Sour Watermelon, Raspberry Lime, and Ginger Lemonade—crowd-pleasing flavors built for all-day hangs. Refreshing, convenient, and made to mingle, these THC seltzers are a standout 420 gift and a no-fuss cannabis drink alternative for celebrating together.

We love a throwback—but we love a glow-up more. High Spirits’ Just Grape takes the “purple drank” nostalgia and gives it a decidedly adult remix: crisp, lightly sparkling, and just sweet enough without tipping into candy territory. The vibe is elevated grape juice with a clean THC finish—no syrup, no crash, no chaos. Dosing ranges from a breezy 1.75mg to a full-on 50mg, so whether you’re keeping it cute or leaning all the way in, you’re covered. Consider this your grown-up grape era.

If your 4/20 vibe is “organized but still legendary,” the RAW Tuberator is your new right-hand man. This insane crazy contraption was designed with one concept in mind – FUN! It came to mind as a “that one time at band camp” joke and will surely make anyone who tries it laugh and smile. This clever little cannabis accessory holds your pre-roll upright so you can spark up hands-free and keep your setup clean. No more balancing your joint on an ashtray.

No more mysterious tip damage. Just smooth airflow, easy access and a smoke session that feels dialed in. Whether you’re building out your ultimate 420 setup, shopping for the perfect stoner gift or simply upgrading your everyday ritual, the RAW Tuberator adds that subtle flex to your rolling kit. It’s compact enough to toss in your gear bag but cool enough to live front and center on your sesh table.Price & Sale: Available online at GenuineRAW.com and ESDOfficial.com, starting at $24.99

Photos courtesy of the associated brands