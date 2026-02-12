Rove Drops New Cold-Weather Vape Battery Just In Time For V-Day Shenanigans

If you’re anything like us, it probably goes without saying that getting violently stoned together is the perfect romantic Valentine’s Day activity. For couples who like to get high on weed in the Mile High City, whether you’re out together in the mountains, braving a cold-weather hike, going to see Pillion, a new gay BDSM drama starring Alexander Skarsgård, or checking out one of Denver’s many restaurants, there’s a new vape battery designed specially for cold weather hitting the market.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day 2026, Rove recently launched their new Embar battery, which features an innovative “Melt Mode,” activated by holding down the device’s button in order to work well even outside in cold weather. So when the temperatures plunge, you can still get just as high, perfect for winter date nights. Though it has been unseasonably warm and dry in Denver this winter, Melt Mode will still come in quite handy for those out hiking in the chilly mountains, or after dark when temperatures drop.

To go along with their hip new battery, Rove also came out with two new live-rosin cartridge flavors, in the form of both reload pods for the Embar, and as a full vape unit. The flavors, Strawberry Cough and Cherry Gelato, are a sativa and a hybrid strain, respectively. Both are noticeably sweet-tasting and are sure to help every stoner couple get into a cozy, romantic mood together, indoors or outdoors.

To top it all off, we can’t help but love Rove’s new vapes because they’re literally made of diamonds… Live resin diamonds, that is, “large-faceted, diamond-like crystals” extracted from frozen flower and liquefied into vape form. Needless to say, diamonds will certainly be our best friend this Valentine’s Day.

The Diamond Series Embar Battery is available online on Rove’s website, and their live resin vape products are available in recreational dispensaries across the country. Their store locator is available here.

