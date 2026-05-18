Texas Attorney General Forces Children’s Hospital to Hand Over Records in Search for “Detransition” Patients

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has successfully brokered a settlement with Texas Children’s Hospital, ending a months-long legal standoff over the medical records of transgender youth. Under the terms of the agreement, the nation’s largest pediatric hospital is required to provide the state with documents that could identify patients who sought “detransition” services—care intended to help individuals return to identifying with their sex assigned at birth. The settlement marks a significant escalation in Paxton’s efforts to investigate gender-affirming care providers, despite the hospital’s previous insistence that it had complied with state law.

The legal battle began in earnest after Paxton issued a civil investigative demand to the hospital, seeking information on its pediatric gender clinic. While the hospital initially resisted, citing patient privacy and the fact that it had ceased providing gender-affirming surgeries and hormone therapies following the passage of Senate Bill 14, the new settlement compels a deeper level of transparency. According to the agreement, the hospital must provide “unredacted” information regarding certain patients, specifically focusing on those who might have sought to reverse previous medical interventions.

Paxton’s office has framed the settlement as a victory for “transparency” and a necessary step in investigating whether the hospital engaged in deceptive trade practices. “The Office of the Attorney General has a duty to ensure that healthcare providers are not misleading the public or providing treatments that violate Texas law,” a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office states. The state’s interest in detransitioning patients is seen by advocates as a tactical move to find testimony that could be used to justify further restrictions on LGBTQ+ healthcare.

Critics and civil rights organizations have expressed alarm over the implications of the hospital’s compliance. “This settlement is a terrifying breach of patient-provider confidentiality,” says a representative for a local advocacy group. “By handing over these records, the hospital is essentially allowing the state to go on a fishing expedition through the private medical histories of vulnerable youth.” They argue that the focus on detransition is a “political tool” used to “stigmatize gender-affirming care,” even though such care is widely supported by major medical associations as life-saving.

The hospital has defended its decision to settle, stating that it remains “committed to providing high-quality care” while also “fulfilling its legal obligations under state law.” However, the move has left many families in the Houston area feeling betrayed. For many transgender youth in Texas, the hospital was once a sanctuary of specialized care; now it is a source of data for an administration that has labeled such care as “child abuse.” As the Attorney General’s office begins reviewing the mandated files, the outcome of this investigation remains a looming threat to the privacy of trans Texans.

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