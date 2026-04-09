Do LGBTQ+ Youth Feel Safe In School?

The 2025 National School Climate Survey was released by Glisten on March 31. This marks the 13th edition of the survey.

Glisten is a nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQ+ youth in K-12 education. The goal of the survey is to provide more accurate and complete data on the reality of K-12 education for LGBTQ+ youth. This year’s survey incorporated new questions surrounding students’ feelings of belonging. The goal was to find the why and understand how to better support LGBTQ+ youth.

This year’s survey was more widely sampled as well. Glisten was more vocal about their efforts to “elevate the perspectives of youth whose voices are often marginalized or overshadowed within broader LGBTQ+ narratives.”

Now for the results. Unfortunately, they are not surprising.

2 in 3 students reported feeling unsafe at school because of their sexual orientation

86% of trans students reported avoiding specific school areas

48% of BIPOC LGBTQ+ students faced harassment due to race or ethnicity

62% of students experienced verbal or physical, and online harassment/assault due to their sexual orientation

53% of respondents said they experience discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity

41% were stopped or punished for using bathrooms aligned with their gender, and 64% reported avoiding school bathrooms altogether.

How can we support our youth?

But, it’s not all bad. The new questions on belonging were helpful and hopeful. LGBTQ+ students with more support reported a greater feeling of belonging as well as higher GPAs.

Respondents laid out a clear list of support pathways that encouraged a positive and safe environment: supportive educators, LGBTQ+ inclusion in anti-bullying policies, LGBTQ+ inclusive learning, as well as a GSA presence in schools.

Supporting and aiding our youth is the most effective way to improve their educational experience. There is currently a LGBTQ+ youth mental health crisis. Surveys and data like that from the National School Climate Survey are crucial for helping our youth.

Every child deserves to feel safe in school.

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