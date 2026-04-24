What to Wear to SFMOMA’s Art Bash

Last year’s music artist DJ Zack Fox. Pic: Patrick Craig

Every year, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art opens all five floors after hours for Art Bash, its annual fundraiser, and the entire building shifts. It’s not a sit-down gala, and it’s not just a party either. There are DJs, live music, performances, installations, and people moving constantly between galleries and outdoor terraces. You end up covering the whole museum without realizing it. Pic: Patrick Craig

The programming is built that way. Multiple stages, different energy in each room, something happening everywhere at once. This year follows that same structure, with music and performance layered throughout the space so the night never settles into one thing.

Pic: Patrick Craig

That environment is what makes the fashion feel different.

Art Bash has become one of the few events in San Francisco where avant-garde dressing actually fits the room. You’re surrounded by contemporary work that’s already pushing at form and material, so the clothes follow that same instinct. Pieces that would feel like too much anywhere else land easily here.

Pic: Patrick Craig

And once you’re in it, you start to see how people approach that in completely different ways.

As if the art and the fashion weren’t reason enough, this year’s ArtBash is bringing some serious musical firepower to the museum floors. The main stage lineup features indie garage-psych favorites Shannon & The Clams, Bay Area rapper and NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Ruby Ibarra, and one of the Bay Area’s most sought-after DJs, Wonway Posibul. Over in the Premium Party Lounge, jazz and R&B fusion duo Cruise Control and DJ heyLove* will be keeping the energy going all night with sets spanning jazz, soul, house, afrobeat, and hip-hop.

Pic: Patrick Craig

This is not a night you want to sit out.

Something Personal, Something Made, Something Altered

This shows up more the longer you look.

Fashion that takes up space, intentionally. Pic: Patrick Craig

Pieces that don’t feel off-the-rack. A jacket that’s been altered, embellishments added, unexpected layering, combinations that don’t feel like they came from a single rack or brand.

Patrick Sasan in a cleverly concocted bow jacket

It doesn’t have to be literally handmade, but it feels like it could be.

That’s what separates it. The look feels owned.

DJ Agana in one of her own bespoke creations. Pic: Rose Eden

Sequins, Metallics, and High Shine

In 2024, I opted for a metallic, asymmetrical Norma Kamali frock

This shows up immediately. Anything that catches light works here because the lighting is always changing. You move from gallery to gallery, into darker rooms, back into brighter spaces, and outside again. A silver dress doesn’t stay the same. A sequin jacket shifts depending on where you’re standing.

pic: Patrick Craig

You see it in the holographic pieces, the fully sequined dresses, the metallic heels and accessories. It’s not subtle, but it doesn’t need to be. The space carries it.

pic: Rose Eden

This is one of the easiest ways to lean into the night without overthinking it. If it reflects light, it works.

Feathers, Texture, and Movement

Where the shine is sharp, this is softer but still intentional.

pic: Rose Eden

Feathers, fringe, layered fabrics, anything that moves when you walk through a crowd. It adds a different kind of presence, especially in a room where a lot of silhouettes are structured.

The green feathered look, the pink textured pieces, anything with volume that isn’t rigid. It creates motion without needing color or sparkle to do the work.

This feathered dress and cozy coat was a really fun option a few years back

It also photographs well in this setting, which people clearly understand.

Color Coordination, Done on Purpose

This is one of the more interesting things to watch.

Two guests styling matching yellow looks for a cohesive moment

You see couples or groups show up in the same palette without matching exactly. Yellow on yellow, red against red, tones that clearly belong together but still feel individual. It reads cohesive without looking planned in an obvious way.

You also see people pull from the exhibits themselves. A color from a painting, an installation, even the lighting in a room. The outfit picks up on it and carries it through.

Styled with Kusama Installation. Pic: Patrick Craig

When it lands, it feels like the look belongs in the space instead of sitting on top of it.

Jackets, Coats, and Outer Layers

This isn’t optional, whether people realize it or not.

I absolutely adored this fluffy fur coat and rainbow color-shifting dress combo in 2023

A big part of the night happens outside. The terraces, rooftops, balconies. That’s where people end up once things pick up, and it gets cold fast.

Pic: Patrick Craig

The people who plan for that build their outer layer into the look from the beginning. Statement coats, structured jackets, something oversized or sculptural. It doesn’t feel like something thrown on, it feels like part of the outfit.

Last year, a black taffeta coat w/long train matched a sheer tulle dress perfectly. Pic: Patrick Craig

You see sequined jackets, long coats over gowns, tailored blazers styled intentionally. It solves the practical problem and adds another layer visually.

Classic Black Tie, Reworked

There’s always a baseline of formalwear, but it rarely stays untouched.

Pic: Patrick Craig

A tux gets styled differently. A black dress relies on structure instead of embellishment. A suit picks up texture, sheen, or a detail that shifts it slightly off-center.

Pic: Patrick Craig

It still reads formal, but it doesn’t feel standard.

And that’s the difference here. You don’t need to abandon black tie. You just need to do something with it.

Philanthropist Maria Mannetti Shrem always brings the major labels and the major jewels to Art Bash

Streetwear, Loosened Into the Space

Not everyone goes formal, and that works too when it’s done with intention.

pic: Patrick Craig

You see sneakers, graphic pieces, looser silhouettes, but styled in a way that still reads considered. It doesn’t feel out of place because the environment already allows for it.

pic: Rose Eden

This is where people take a different read on the night and still land inside it.

Shoes Will Decide Your Night

Pic: Patrick Craig

This is where reality sets in.

You’re walking across five floors, constantly moving, standing, doubling back, staying in it for hours. The floors are hard, and there’s no avoiding that.

Pic: Patrick Craig

People who’ve been before don’t ignore it. Boots, loafers, sneakers, lower heels that still fit the look.

Last year I wore rhinestone combat boots under a long gown. You barely saw them, but I wasn’t thinking about my feet at all, which made everything else easier.

Pic: Patrick Craig

If you’re planning a heel, bring something to change into. It’s that kind of night.

What it All Comes Down To

There isn’t one way to dress for Art Bash, and that’s the point.

Pic: Patrick Craig

Some people go full avant-garde. Some stay closer to classic and shift it slightly. Some coordinate with friends. Some build a look around a single idea.

The common thread is that it feels considered.

The fashion doesn’t compete with the space. It sits inside it.

Pic: Patrick Craig

Ticketing

Art Bash typically sells out in advance. Tickets include access to all five floors of the museum, exhibitions, performances, open bars, and the full run of the night’s programming. Entry tiers vary depending on access and arrival time, so it’s worth planning ahead.

Yours truly, shot by Drew Altizer Photography

All images in this article by Patrick Craig and Rose Eden unless otherwise credited.