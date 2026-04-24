FCC Launches Inquiry into Potential Ratings for Transgender and Gender-Identity Content

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has officially launched a review of the TV Parental Guidelines to determine if content featuring transgender or nonbinary characters should be specifically flagged for parents. The inquiry, spearheaded by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, seeks public comment on whether the current voluntary ratings system—which includes familiar labels like TV-Y, TV-G, and TV-PG—is providing enough transparency regarding what the agency describes as “gender identity themes.”

The move comes as conservative groups and certain parental advocates express concern that LGBTQ+ representation is appearing in children’s media without sufficient warning. In a public notice, the FCC states, “Recently, parents have raised concerns that controversial gender identity issues are being included or promoted in children’s programs without providing any disclosure or transparency to parents.” The notice further argued that the current lack of specific descriptors for this content might be “undermining the ability of parents to make informed choices for their children.”

Chairman Carr emphasized that while the system currently flags for violence, language, and sexual situations, it does not specifically account for gender-related topics. “Specifically, the industry guidelines that parents rely on are rating shows with transgender and gender nonbinary programming as appropriate for children and young children,” the FCC notice read, questioning “whether the industry’s approach provides parents with the types of information and disclosures relevant to them today.”

LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have responded with sharp criticism, viewing the inquiry as a form of government-sanctioned censorship. Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD, warned that the proposal risks treating queer existence as inherently inappropriate or “adult” in nature. “Parents should absolutely have a say in what their kids watch, and parents already know that seeing an LGBTQ person on screen or in real life does no harm,” Ellis says in a statement. “What does cause harm is government overreach.” She added that the move reflects an “anti-transgender political agenda” that ignores the reality that nearly one-quarter of Americans under 30 identify as LGBTQ+.

The FCC is specifically asking for feedback on whether programs rated TV-Y (for all children) or TV-Y7 (for children 7 and older) should be “rated differently or contain relevant descriptions” if they include gender identity themes. While the inquiry is currently in the public comment phase and has not yet resulted in a formal rule change, it marks a significant shift in how the federal government may regulate queer visibility on television and streaming platforms moving forward. Public comments on the matter are being accepted through May 22, 2026.

“Americans should make their voices heard by submitting a comment that rejects this latest attempt by Brendan Carr’s FCC to manipulate the media, erode freedom of speech, and harm LGBTQ Americans,” Ellis says.

Learn more about submitting your own feedback regarding FCC ratings here.