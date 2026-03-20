Welcome Nepal’s First Transgender Lawmaker

On March 16, Nepal’s Election Commission confirmed that 37‑year‑old LGBTQ+ rights activist Bhumika Shrestha will become Nepal’s first openly queer lawmaker since 2008. Shrestha, who identifies as third gender, will be representing the centrist Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and has been appointed to the 275‑member House of Representatives through the proportional representation system following a recent party win in Parliament.

Nepal leads as one of the most LGBTQ+-progressive countries in Asia, often regarded as having some of the region’s most advanced protection laws for community members. In 2007, the country outlawed discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation, legally recognized a “third gender” self-identification category for official documents in 2013, and in 2015, added an “others” category to passports, ensuring political inclusion for gender minorities.

“I am very excited but also feel the responsibility on my shoulders,” says Shrestha. “Our constitution has provisions for our community, but they have not translated to laws and policies. Our community expects me to raise our issues in parliament.” Activists hope that the new rise and achievement by Shrestha will assist in the stronger implementation of these existing rights and address issues faced by community members, who have long pushed for visibility and enforcement of protections.

Bhumika Shrestha celebrating at the Blue Diamond Society, photo courtesy of BDS Facebook

According to the Blue Diamond Society, Nepal’s foremost organization supporting sexual and gender minorities, there are more than 900,000 people locally whose sexual orientation or identity differs from the majority of society. “Our pains, our suffering, our feelings, our stories, and our every problem is only understood by us, not by others,” says Umisha Pandey, president of the Blue Diamond Society.

Shresha’s appointment was met with encouragement from the LGBTQ+ community. Supporters gathered at the BDS office in Kathmandu, an organization Shresha has collaborated with in the past, offering flowers and gifts. During the celebratory program, BDS Executive Director Manisha Dhakal presented a symbolic pen to Bhumika, not only symbolizing the legislative power now wielded but also expressing the belief that the new lawmaker will use it to write and advocate for laws that ensure equality, dignity, and justice for gender and sexual minorities in Nepal.

Photos courtesy of the Blue Diamond Society FaceBook