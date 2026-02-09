Disinformation and Oppression: Utah Lawmakers Ban Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Teens

In 2023, Utah lawmakers passed a “moratorium” on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, suspending access to most medical care for transgender kids. The Utah legislation–which is currently a republican supermajority–just passed a permanent ban on all such care.

This move is in direct opposition with the state’s own study into gender affirming care, becoming another link in a long chain of disinformation and oppression.

In May of last year, the Utah legislature reluctantly disclosed the results of a legislature-ordered study into the impact of gender-affirming care for transgender youth. In the report, they found that “overall, there were positive mental health and psychosocial functioning outcomes” to gender-affirming care. It showed a significant reduction in the likelihood of suicide. Healthcare and open communication are the most effective ways to support transgender youth.

The study was ordered as a result of the law passed in 2023, when there was a voiced concern for youth mental health. It took much longer than expected for the results to be released. When they did release them, it was tucked away into an agenda for the Health and Human Services Committee. The Legislators only publicly acknowledged the results when it was reported on by The Salt Lake Tribune.

“They have no intention of actually using the data,” a Utah health provider treating transgender youth says. Despite their own study, which was ordered because of possible health concerns that might result from the “moratorium,” Utah lawmakers are working to take away access to life-saving care. But what else is new?

Facing the choice between the passing of discriminatory bans that serve their bigoted agendas and the health and safety of their own youth, republican lawmakers choose to ignore public concerns and pick the former.

In the current state of our country, this is only a part of a perpetual pattern of governmental oppression and shaping of the narrative to best fit their objectives with no regard for the welfare of their constituents.