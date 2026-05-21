Man Charged With First-Degree Murder in Stabbing of Transgender UW Student

A 31-year-old man has been formally charged with premeditated first-degree murder following the brutal stabbing of Juniper Blessing, a 19-year-old transgender student at the University of Washington. According to King County court documents, Christopher Michael Leahy faces murder charges alongside a charge enhancement for possession of a deadly weapon after Blessing was found dead inside a laundry room at the Nordheim Court apartment complex near the Seattle campus.

The tragic incident occurred on the evening of May 10, when surveillance footage captured a man entering the building’s laundry facility. Prosecutors allege that prior to the attack on Blessing, Leahy had stalked another student into the exact same laundry room. Surveillance footage showed the suspect visually searching the area for security cameras before briefly leaving, only to return later.

Blessing was subsequently found suffering from over 40 stab wounds to her head, neck, shoulder, arms, and hands. Following the release of security footage images to the public, family members of the suspect recognized him, prompting Leahy to surrender to police in nearby Bellevue. He is currently being held at the King County Correctional Center on a $10 million bond.

While the community reels from the shocking violence, those who knew Blessing are focusing on remembering her vibrant life, immense talent, and kind spirit. A major in the Department of Atmospheric and Climate Science, Blessing had relocated to Seattle from Santa Fe, New Mexico, to pursue her passion for meteorology alongside minors in music and philosophy. She was a gifted singer who performed a rendition of Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers” at her high school, the New Mexico School for the Arts, and spent her summers working as an usher at the Santa Fe Opera.

In a heartbreaking public statement released through the Human Rights Alliance, Blessing’s family expressed the profound weight of their loss:

“Our family has been shattered by the loss of our child, Juniper Blessing, to an act of unspeakable violence near the University of Washington campus in Seattle. Juniper was simply the most amazing human being we have ever known — highly intelligent, extremely talented, and deeply sensitive to the needs of others. Juniper’s loss not only devastates us but diminishes the world. A gifted singer with a transcendent voice, Juniper was admitted to New Mexico School for the Arts, where they studied from 2020 until 2024. Weather was a love of Juniper’s since early childhood, and at the University of Washington they intended to study Atmospheric Science while continuing to study voice and pursuing minors in Music and Philosophy. They loved Seattle and Santa Fe, where they worked as an usher during summers at the Santa Fe Opera. Perhaps most importantly, Juniper was courageously living their life as who they were until it was cut tragically short. Blessed with many loving friends, family members and mentors, Juniper will be deeply missed.”

As the campus community gathered at Red Square to build a massive memorial filled with candles, handwritten notes, and flowers, University of Washington President Robert Jones issued a statement addressing the profound grief gripping the institution:

“While we hope this arrest brings some assurance, this arrest does not lessen the profound shock and grief that the victim’s loved ones and our campus are still experiencing or bring back a beloved, promising and talented member. Much is still unknown about what caused this tragedy, and while this development is important, we will be looking closely at the circumstances in which this event occurred as part of our continued efforts to keep our campus community safe. I thank everyone who has stepped up this week to offer support, compassion and care. The University remains committed to offering resources for those who need support, including our LGBTQIA+ community, during this difficult time.”

King County prosecutors stated that there is currently no evidence to suggest that Leahy had any prior contact with Blessing, or that the crime was explicitly motivated by her identity as a transgender woman, suggesting the attack may have been entirely random. If convicted of the charges, Leahy faces a prison sentence ranging from 22 to 29 years.