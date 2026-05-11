Lambda Legal’s Mother’s Day Ad Celebrates Trans Joy

This Mother’s Day, a new Lambda Legal ad is working to shift the national narrative surrounding transgender youth by focusing on the quiet, unconditional bond between a parent and child. Titled “Letters of Love,” the campaign by Lambda Legal highlights the story of Sonu, a 17-year-old transgender teenager living in New York, and his mother, Avni Gupta-Kagan. At a time when political rhetoric often frames transgender existence as a source of conflict, this ad offers a counter-narrative rooted in the simple act of a mother listening to her son.

The campaign centers on a short film where Sonu reads a heartfelt letter to his mother, reflecting on his journey and the support that allowed him to flourish. “You never once told me I couldn’t be me,” Sonu says in the video. “And now I’m here—a new legal name, new clothes, an identity that fits.” For the trans community, the ad is a rare and vital representation of trans joy and normalcy. Sonu, who enjoys ballet, musical theater, and building massive Lego sets, describes his transition not as a sudden upheaval, but as a “natural progression.”

Lambda Legal CEO Kevin Jennings explained that the timing of the release was intentional, aiming to reclaim the concept of “family values” from those who use the phrase to justify anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. “The issue of trans rights has been exploited by cynical politicians who have dehumanized and demeaned trans people,” Jennings tells The Advocate. “We wanted to remind people that trans people and their families want the same thing that everybody else wants.” Jennings notes that the campaign serves as a reminder of the humanity behind the statistics, stating, “What I love about this ad is, you see a real-live mom with a rea- live trans young person exhibiting family values.”

For Avni Gupta-Kagan, the decision to support her son was never a political one; it was simply about parenting. She dismisses the idea that outside influences shaped Sonu’s identity, noting his strong-willed nature. “Sonu’s a pretty strong-willed kid, and you couldn’t convince him to do anything,” she says. “No one could convince him to do this.” His father, Josh Gupta-Kagan, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that being transgender is a timeless part of the human experience. “We get to guide our children … but we don’t get to decide who they are,” he adds.

As legal challenges against transgender rights mount across the country, Sonu’s message remains focused on the power of acceptance. “Trans kids are normal kids,” he says. “There’s nothing wrong with us.” By sharing their story, the family hopes to provide a beacon of hope for others and encourage the public to see trans youth as children first. As Sonu puts it, “Unconditional love is just something that we need more of.”

Photo courtesy of YouTube