Federal Judge Halts FTC Probe into Transgender Healthcare Groups, Citing Political Retaliation

In a significant legal blow to the Trump Administration’s efforts to regulate gender-affirming care, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg has issued a preliminary injunction to block a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigation into two prominent medical organizations. The ruling protects the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) and the Endocrine Society from what the judge characterized as a politically motivated and retaliatory use of federal power.

The conflict began earlier this year when the FTC launched an investigation into whether these medical groups were making “false or unsupported claims” regarding the efficacy and safety of gender-affirming care for minors. The probe required the organizations to turn over vast amounts of internal documentation, including sensitive financial records and private communications. However, Judge Boasberg found that the timing and nature of the investigation suggested it was not a standard consumer protection effort but rather a coordinated attempt to silence advocates for transgender healthcare.

The ruling was heavily influenced by the administration’s broader policy shifts. Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump issued executive orders declaring that the United States would recognize only two biological sexes and directed federal agencies to cease support for gender-affirming treatments for minors. Boasberg noted that this context stripped the executive branch of the “presumption of regularity”—the legal standard that usually assumes government agencies act in good faith.

“Generations of presidential administrations and public officials have validated this underlying premise of the presumption of regularity,” Boasberg writes in his opinion. “Over the last six months, however, courts have seen instance after instance of departures from this tradition. In just six months, the President of the United States may have forfeited the right to such a presumption of regularity.”

The two medical groups argued that the FTC’s demands were part of a “retaliation campaign” designed to chill their advocacy and research. Boasberg agreed, stating that the groups were likely to prevail on the merits of their claims. He characterized the government’s defense as inadequate, noting that “Defendants’ plea for a presumption of good faith rings hollow when their own actions contradict their representations.”

Critics of the ruling, including Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, condemned the decision as “judicial interference” intended to protect what he called the “trans industrial complex.” However, for healthcare providers and civil rights advocates, the ruling serves as a vital check on the use of federal agencies to target specific medical practices based on ideological shifts in the White House. By blocking the FTC’s document demands, the court has, for now, halted an investigation that Boasberg deemed a “retaliatory” overreach of administrative authority.