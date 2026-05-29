Denver Pride headliner Pattie Gonia Is Battling Patagonia in a Lawsuit

Environmentalist and drag queen Pattie Gonia is speaking out after outdoor clothing company Patagonia filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against her. The company claims Gonia’s name and branding are causing “irreparable harm” to the Patagonia brand through her environmental advocacy, public appearances, and performances.

Gonia has built a national following by blending drag, comedy, and environmental activism. Through speaking engagements, performances, and online campaigns, she has become a prominent voice for climate awareness and LGBTQ+ inclusion in outdoor spaces. Over the years, she has helped raise more than $3.7 million for environmental causes while encouraging people who have historically felt excluded from outdoor culture to feel welcomed in nature.

The lawsuit has sparked criticism online, especially from supporters who argue that Gonia’s work closely aligns with Patagonia’s own long-standing environmental messaging. Many have questioned how advocacy centered on sustainability, conservation, and inclusivity could damage a company that has publicly branded itself around similar values for decades.

In a statement released when the lawsuit was first filed in January, Patagonia said, “While we wish we didn’t have to do this—and actively engaged with Pattie for several years to avoid this—it has become necessary to protect the brand we have spent the last 50 years building.”

Pattie Gonia addressed the lawsuit directly in a recent social media statement, calling on supporters to stand with her against the company’s legal action.

“So I’m fighting, and I’m inviting you to join me in a simple call to action: Patagonia, drop the lawsuit.” – Pattie Gonia

The dispute has quickly become a larger conversation about branding, activism, and who gets to shape the future of outdoor culture. @pattiegonia breaking my silence. today i’m speaking publicly for the first time about the lawsuit patagonia inc. has filed against me pattie gonia, a climate activist, in federal court. this is not a joke. this is happening. ♬ original sound – pattiegonia

Photo courtesy of social media