Supreme Court to Decide: Religious Freedom vs. Equality in Colorado’s Preschool Program

The United States Supreme Court has agreed to take up a high-stakes case that could fundamentally reshape the landscape of taxpayer-funded education and LGBTQ+ civil rights.

At the heart of the dispute is whether religious-affiliated preschools that receive state funding have the constitutional right to exclude the children of LGBTQ+ parents. The case, St. Mary Catholic Parish in Littleton v. Roy, marks a critical moment for the Court as it balances the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment against state-mandated nondiscrimination protections.

The legal battle stems from Colorado’s universal preschool program, which was implemented in 2022 to provide free early childhood education to the state’s four-year-olds. While the program allows families to choose between public, private, and faith-based providers, it requires participants to adhere to strict nondiscrimination standards.

According to Advocate, “On Monday, the justices granted review in St. Mary Catholic Parish in Littleton v. Roy, a challenge to Colorado’s universal preschool program and its requirement that participating providers not discriminate against children based on characteristics including sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Religious providers involved in the suit argue that these requirements infringe upon their deeply held beliefs regarding marriage and family structure. They contend that the state’s mandate forces a choice that should not exist under the Constitution. As the litigation highlights, “For the Catholic parishes, preschools, and families behind the lawsuit, that condition is the constitutional fault line. They argue it forces them to choose between participating in a public benefit and adhering to religious teachings about marriage and family—a choice they say the First Amendment does not permit.”

So far, lower courts have sided with the state, maintaining that the nondiscrimination rules are “neutral” and apply to all participants regardless of their religious or secular status. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit previously affirmed this stance, but the challengers are now asking the nation’s highest court to reconsider the existing legal framework.

The outcome of the case will be pivotal, as Advocate explains: “For LGBTQ+ families, the stakes are immediate. The outcome could determine whether publicly funded preschool programs remain open to their children on equal terms, or whether religious providers participating in those programs can turn them away.” Arguments are scheduled for the Court’s next term beginning in October.