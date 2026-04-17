Montana Supreme Court Affirms Constitutional Protection for Transgender Identity Documents

In a significant legal victory for gender nonconforming residents, the Montana Supreme Court has affirmed that the state cannot block transgender people from updating the sex designations on their birth certificates and driver’s licenses. The ruling, which upholds a preliminary injunction issued by a lower court, marks a major setback for the state’s efforts to strictly define sex based on biological traits assigned at birth.

The court’s majority opinion directly addressed the legal nature of gender identity, stating, “Transgender discrimination is, by its very nature, sex discrimination.” This conclusion was central to the court’s finding that the state’s restrictive policies likely violated the Montana Constitution. The justices noted that the state’s actions created a system where “one class of persons—transgender individuals—is denied a right that is afforded to another class of persons—cisgender individuals.”

The legal battle began following the passage of Senate Bill 458, a law designed to define “sex” across the state code in a way that excluded transgender identities. Following the law’s enactment, state agencies stopped processing requests for gender marker changes. The plaintiffs argued that this policy forced them to disclose their transgender status every time they presented an ID, which the court acknowledged could lead to harm. The ruling emphasized that Montana’s Constitution provides “a right to individual dignity,” and that the state’s policy failed to respect the “inherent worth of all persons.”

While the ruling is a preliminary victory, the court was clear about the impact of the state’s arguments. The state had contended that it had a legitimate interest in “maintaining the accuracy of its records,” but the court found this justification insufficient to override constitutional protections. Justice Laurie McKinnon wrote that the state’s position “ignores the reality of the transgender experience” and fails to recognize that an accurate document is one that reflects the person’s lived identity.

Advocates for the plaintiffs hailed the decision as a definitive stand against discrimination. Malita Picasso, an attorney with the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project, stated that the ruling “makes clear that the state cannot target transgender people for different treatment simply because of who they are.” As the case moves forward, the injunction remains in place, meaning transgender Montanans can continue to update their documents to reflect their true selves.