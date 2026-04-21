Mental Health and Pop Culture with Dr Eric Bender

“We all want to see characters in films, books, or whatever media that reflect parts of us”

Have you ever watched a movie or TV show or read a book and thought you related to what a character is going through? Or are you wondering if you can relate to characters in pop culture? We had the chance to talk with Dr Eric Bender about ways we can relate to superheroes and how their experiences shape how they might walk in the world.

Dr. Eric Bender is a psychiatrist board certified in child and adolescent psychiatry, adult psychiatry, and forensic psychiatry. His insights on the human mind have been featured everywhere from The New York Times to the History Channel and in viral videos with GQ. His ongoing goals are to educate about and de-stigmatize mental health and its treatment.

This series of articles will discuss different mental health topics. Please note we’re not diagnosing but using familiar stories to talk about real mental health experiences. There is help available if you need. Check out our list of trusted partners for non-emergent mental health support.

Check out Dr Eric Bender’s work here:

doctorericbender.com

YouTube:.youtube.com/@dr.ericbender

Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61586222845099

Instagram: instagram.com/doctor.eric.bender/

TikTok: tiktok.com/@doctorericbender